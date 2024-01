BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower, led by financials as top private lender HDFC Bank extended its post-earnings decline, while the latest US data dampened expectations of an early rate cut and weighed on sentiment.

Indian shares open lower tracking Asian peers

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 shed 0.63% to 21,424.70 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.71% to 70,977.60, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.