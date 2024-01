BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday, dragged by pullback in information technology stocks after a recent rally, and tracking Asian peers ahead of key economic data from China.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 shed 0.16% to 22,062.25 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.21% to 73,175.72, as of 9:17 a.m. IST.