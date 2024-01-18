Ashgabat: In historic first, shipment under TIR convention cleared

KARACHI: In a historic development, Pakistan Customs in coordination with National Logistic Corporation (NLC) cleared the first-ever shipment under the multi-modal TIR convention to Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. This paves the way for Pakistan to emerge as a prominent regional player and transit hub.

While the uni-modal TIR system already operates successfully overseen by Pakistan Customs, the multi-modal TIR transportation service launched by NLC in coordination with the Directorate General of Transit Trade, Karachi marks a new chapter.

Comprehensive coordination was undertaken with stakeholders including shipping and terminal operators to ensure the success of this maiden journey.

NLC signs MoU with CMA CGM

According to the details, the ceremony marking the occasion was held at Qasim International Container Terminal (QICT). The first multi-modal TIR consignment arrived by sea from Nansha, China and will now traverse land route to reach its destination - Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Speaking at the event, Director General Transit Trade Wajid Ali expressed commitment on part of Pakistan Customs to facilitate regional and international transit as per international best practices. He commended the roles of NLC, Port Qasim Authority and QICT. The initiative is expected to boost Pakistan’s exports and trade.

Chairman FBR Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana and Member Customs-Operations Dr. Farid Iqbal Qureshi have also extended full support to position Pakistan as a preferred route for trade flows. With the launch of multi-modal TIR shipments, Pakistan is gearing up to unleash its true potential as a transit hub.

