NLC signs MoU with CMA CGM

RAWALPINDI: National Logistics Corporation (NLC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with one of the world’s leading shipping and logistics company CMA CGM on Thursday.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at Headquarters NLC.

Brig Nasir Zia (retd), Chief Operating Officer NLC, and Muhammad Imran Bawani, Chief Executive Officer CMA CGM Pakistan, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organization. Maj Gen Farrukh Shahzad Rao, Director General NLC and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The MoU outlines mutual commitment of NLC and CMA CGM to explore collaborative opportunities in TIR services, transit logistics operations, and the handling of Karachi ports for multimodal operations.

It also envisions the designation of NLC and CMA CGM as preferred logistics partners in Pakistan, Central Asian Republics, and other global locations.

This designation aims to facilitate secure and streamline transit/TIR services, utilising Karachi Ports for international road transport cargo.

Talking on the occasion, DG NLC emphasised the importance of the MoU, describing it as a significant stride towards delivering high-quality logistics services to the business communities of Pakistan and the broader region.

He expressed optimism about the cooperation between these leading logistics organizations, terming it a positive development for the logistics industry in the country.

Chief Executive Officer CMA CGM Pakistan said that his organisation is excited at the prospects of working with NLC which is indeed the most reputed and credible name in Pakistan logistics sector.