AIRLINK 55.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.39%)
BOP 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 72.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.61%)
FCCL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
FFBL 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-6.61%)
FFL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.45%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
HBL 115.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.71%)
HUBC 117.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.89%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.12%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.97%)
MLCF 37.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
OGDC 126.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.85%)
PIAA 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
PPL 123.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.88%)
PRL 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.22%)
PTC 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
SEARL 52.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2%)
SNGP 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
SSGC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.55%)
TRG 77.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-3.29%)
UNITY 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
BR100 6,527 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.25%)
BR30 23,241 Decreased By -401.4 (-1.7%)
KSE100 63,567 Decreased By -170.1 (-0.27%)
KSE30 21,354 Decreased By -1.7 (-0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NLC signs MoU with CMA CGM

Press Release Published January 17, 2024

RAWALPINDI: National Logistics Corporation (NLC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with one of the world’s leading shipping and logistics company CMA CGM on Thursday.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at Headquarters NLC.

Brig Nasir Zia (retd), Chief Operating Officer NLC, and Muhammad Imran Bawani, Chief Executive Officer CMA CGM Pakistan, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organization. Maj Gen Farrukh Shahzad Rao, Director General NLC and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The MoU outlines mutual commitment of NLC and CMA CGM to explore collaborative opportunities in TIR services, transit logistics operations, and the handling of Karachi ports for multimodal operations.

It also envisions the designation of NLC and CMA CGM as preferred logistics partners in Pakistan, Central Asian Republics, and other global locations.

This designation aims to facilitate secure and streamline transit/TIR services, utilising Karachi Ports for international road transport cargo.

Talking on the occasion, DG NLC emphasised the importance of the MoU, describing it as a significant stride towards delivering high-quality logistics services to the business communities of Pakistan and the broader region.

He expressed optimism about the cooperation between these leading logistics organizations, terming it a positive development for the logistics industry in the country.

Chief Executive Officer CMA CGM Pakistan said that his organisation is excited at the prospects of working with NLC which is indeed the most reputed and credible name in Pakistan logistics sector.

NLC National Logistics Corporation

Comments

1000 characters

NLC signs MoU with CMA CGM

Iran launches missiles at Jaish al Adl group, Pakistan ‘condemns unprovoked violation of its airspace’

China urges Iran, Pakistan to ‘exercise restraint’ after deadly air strike

Iran says it targeted ‘Iranian terrorist group’ in Pakistan

LHC upholds rejection of Imran Khan’s nomination papers

Pakistan’s current account posts significant surplus of $397mn in December

Pakistan’s FDI up nearly 35% in first six months of FY24

SBP says Pakistan has received $705.6mn from IMF

UAE has confirmed rollover of $2bn deposits: SBP

Rupee improves marginally, settles at 280.1 against US dollar

KSE-100 succumbs to uncertainty even as bond yields fall

Read more stories