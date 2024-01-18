AIRLINK 54.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.16%)
BOP 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
DFML 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
DGKC 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.79%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
FFBL 28.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
FFL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.02%)
GGL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
HBL 114.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.44%)
HUBC 115.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
KEL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
MLCF 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.66%)
OGDC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIAA 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.46%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PPL 122.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.57%)
PRL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.7%)
PTC 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.23%)
SEARL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.24%)
SNGP 72.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.16%)
SSGC 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.16%)
TELE 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TPLP 12.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.91%)
UNITY 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,460 Decreased By -66.8 (-1.02%)
BR30 22,938 Decreased By -303.6 (-1.31%)
KSE100 63,082 Decreased By -485.1 (-0.76%)
KSE30 21,181 Decreased By -173.5 (-0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-18

389 polling stations in Mardan, 80 in Swabi declared ‘most sensitive’

Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2024 05:54am

PESHAWAR: 389 polling stations have been declared most sensitive in Mardan while 80 polling stations have been declared most sensitive in district Swabi.

This was told during a meeting of the Divisional Intelligence Coordination Committee, Mardan Division held on Wednesday with Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai in the chair. Commandant of 6th Brigade Brigadier Sajid, Additional Commissioner Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan Mohammad Fayaz Khan Sherpao, DC Swabi Dr. Tariqullah, District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan Najibur Rehman Bagwi, District Election Officer Ziaur Rahim, and DSP Iqbal Khan from Swabi police besides officers of security forces also attended.

The Deputy Commissioners of Mardan and Swabi, who are also the District Returning Officers, told the meeting that normal, sensitive and most sensitive polling stations have been determined in consultation with the relevant institutions in both districts.

Elections will be held on 5 seats of National Assembly and 13 seats of Provincial Assembly in Mardan Division. To meet the shortage of staff, the duties of officials from the departments of forests, excise, education and health have also been assigned. The process of installing security cameras at the polling stations will be completed in a week. Officers of sensitive institutions also briefed the meeting regarding the security situation.

DPO Mardan and DSP of Swabi Police told the meeting that poll-proof arrangements have been made for the protection of voters and staff; at the normal, sensitive and most sensitive polling stations in both the districts and the higher authorities have also been contacted for more personnel. The final security plan will be issued after their delivery.

Addressing the participants of the meeting Commissioner Mardan Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that holding the general elections of February 8 in peaceful environment is first priority of the government and directed all the concerned departments for making necessary arrangement in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KP elections Mardan Swabi polling stations General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

1000 characters

389 polling stations in Mardan, 80 in Swabi declared ‘most sensitive’

Industrialisation: Pakistan needs to be more competitive, attractive: PM

330MW Thar coal-fired project: PPIB to conduct ICB for sale of power to KE sans GoP guarantee

12 vaccine preventable diseases: ECC approves Rs3.568bn TSG for immunisation

Iran missile strikes: Pakistan recalls envoy

Senate panel recommends SOEs bill

PL rate on HOBC fuel kept unchanged

Chairman tells Senate panel on finance: Govt asked to implement FBR restructuring within 30 days

Ashgabat: In historic first, shipment under TIR convention cleared

Rs55bn payment to SECMC: PD not paying heed to PMO’s and MoF’s dispatches

Gohar to discuss prospects of raw sugar import with PSMA

Read more stories