AIRLINK 55.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.39%)
BOP 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 72.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.61%)
FCCL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
FFBL 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-6.61%)
FFL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.45%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
HBL 115.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.71%)
HUBC 117.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.89%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.12%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.97%)
MLCF 37.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
OGDC 126.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.85%)
PIAA 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
PPL 123.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.88%)
PRL 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.22%)
PTC 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
SEARL 52.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2%)
SNGP 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
SSGC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.55%)
TRG 77.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-3.29%)
UNITY 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
BR100 6,527 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 23,241 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 63,567 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 21,354 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-18

Chicago soybeans ease, wheat firm

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2024 05:54am

PARIS/CANBERRA: Chicago soybeans eased back towards a two-year low on Wednesday as investors grappled with contrasting assessments of South American crops, while wheat edged up from a seven-week low as a clutch of import tenders boosted international demand.

Corn ticked down to trade near Friday’s three-year low as expectations of large global supplies pressured the market.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.7% at $12.18-1/4 a bushel by 1244 GMT to approach Friday’s two-year low of $12.03.

Rain in South America has improved the supply outlook for soybean and corn crops there, though analysts are continuing to cut forecasts for Brazil’s harvests due to earlier drought damage.

The US government, meanwhile, on Friday raised its estimates for US yield and production levels for recent US soybean and corn harvests.

“Expectations of big crops in South America have got everyone running for the hills,” said Ole Houe at IKON Commodities in Sydney. “The market is overshooting a bit,” he said.

An analyst at Argentina’s Rosario grains exchange said production forecasts for the country - currently at 52 million metric tons for soybeans and 59 million tons for corn - would likely continue to rise.

Harvest estimates in Brazil have also become more optimistic after a dry period ended, although a grain farmers’ association on Tuesday forecast a 135-million-ton soybean crop, far below a government estimate of 155 million tons.

Soybeans Soybeans rates

Comments

1000 characters

Chicago soybeans ease, wheat firm

Industrialisation: Pakistan needs to be more competitive, attractive: PM

330MW Thar coal-fired project: PPIB to conduct ICB for sale of power to KE sans GoP guarantee

12 vaccine preventable diseases: ECC approves Rs3.568bn TSG for immunisation

Iran missile strikes: Pakistan recalls envoy

Senate panel recommends SOEs bill

PL rate on HOBC fuel kept unchanged

Chairman tells Senate panel on finance: Govt asked to implement FBR restructuring within 30 days

Ashgabat: In historic first, shipment under TIR convention cleared

Rs55bn payment to SECMC: PD not paying heed to PMO’s and MoF’s dispatches

Gohar to discuss prospects of raw sugar import with PSMA

Read more stories