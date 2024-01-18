Pakistan Print 2024-01-18
Five assemblies: 17,816 candidates contesting elections
ISLAMABAD: Some 17,816 candidates are contesting general elections for the five assemblies.
According to the data issued by the electoral body on Wednesday late-night, 5,121 candidates are contesting for National Assembly and 12,695 candidates for provincial assemblies.
