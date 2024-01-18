PCAA inaugurates new exam centre for pilots at IIAP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Wednesday announced the inauguration of a state-of-the-art exam centre for pilots at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP).

The new exam centre will provide greater accessibility and convenience for aspiring pilots in northern regions of Pakistan.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the IIAP and was headed by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Aviation Air Marshal Farhat Hussain Khan (retd).

With the establishment of this exam center at the IIAP, candidates appearing for pilot exams from across northern regions would benefit from PCAA’s modern facilities, advanced technological support, and expert supervision offered through United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority International (UKCAAi) and in collaboration with British Council in Pakistan.

The PCAA is committed to providing unparalleled services for future pilots in Pakistan, ensuring their growth and success in global aviation standards.

Some notable dignitaries included Secretary Aviation, Director General PCAA, Additional Director General PCAA, Deputy Director General (Regulatory), Director Personnel and Licensing, and Manager Islamabad International Airport. Matt Margesson and Ian Saunders, representatives from the UKCAAi, were also present on the occasion.

