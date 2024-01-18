AIRLINK 54.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.23%)
BOP 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.79%)
FCCL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
FFBL 28.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.11%)
GGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 114.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.44%)
HUBC 115.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
MLCF 37.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
OGDC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
PIBTL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.99%)
PPL 122.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.57%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.38%)
PTC 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.22%)
SEARL 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.8%)
SNGP 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.68%)
SSGC 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TRG 76.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.29%)
UNITY 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,477 Decreased By -49.9 (-0.76%)
BR30 23,002 Decreased By -239.1 (-1.03%)
KSE100 63,125 Decreased By -442.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 21,201 Decreased By -153.7 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-18

PCAA inaugurates new exam centre for pilots at IIAP

Nuzhat Nazar Published 18 Jan, 2024 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Wednesday announced the inauguration of a state-of-the-art exam centre for pilots at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP).

The new exam centre will provide greater accessibility and convenience for aspiring pilots in northern regions of Pakistan.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the IIAP and was headed by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Aviation Air Marshal Farhat Hussain Khan (retd).

With the establishment of this exam center at the IIAP, candidates appearing for pilot exams from across northern regions would benefit from PCAA’s modern facilities, advanced technological support, and expert supervision offered through United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority International (UKCAAi) and in collaboration with British Council in Pakistan.

The PCAA is committed to providing unparalleled services for future pilots in Pakistan, ensuring their growth and success in global aviation standards.

Some notable dignitaries included Secretary Aviation, Director General PCAA, Additional Director General PCAA, Deputy Director General (Regulatory), Director Personnel and Licensing, and Manager Islamabad International Airport. Matt Margesson and Ian Saunders, representatives from the UKCAAi, were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PCAA IIAP

Comments

1000 characters

PCAA inaugurates new exam centre for pilots at IIAP

Industrialisation: Pakistan needs to be more competitive, attractive: PM

330MW Thar coal-fired project: PPIB to conduct ICB for sale of power to KE sans GoP guarantee

12 vaccine preventable diseases: ECC approves Rs3.568bn TSG for immunisation

Iran missile strikes: Pakistan recalls envoy

Senate panel recommends SOEs bill

PL rate on HOBC fuel kept unchanged

Chairman tells Senate panel on finance: Govt asked to implement FBR restructuring within 30 days

Ashgabat: In historic first, shipment under TIR convention cleared

Rs55bn payment to SECMC: PD not paying heed to PMO’s and MoF’s dispatches

Gohar to discuss prospects of raw sugar import with PSMA

Read more stories