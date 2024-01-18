AIRLINK 55.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.39%)
Markets Print 2024-01-18

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2024 05:54am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (January 17, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Hafnia         Load           Alpine Marine      14-01-2024
                  Raven          (H.S.F.O)      Services
B-1               Sc             Disc           Alpine Marine      14-01-2024
                  Brilliant      Chemical       Services
B-3/B-2           Densa          Disc Urea      Water Link         15-01-2024
                  Puma           in Bulk        Pakistan
B-4               Yaloussa       Disc Dap       Bulk Shipping
                                                Agencies           14-01-2024
                                                Pvt Ltd
B-5               Xin Run        Disc DAP       WMA Ship           15-01-2024
                  Chen 6                        Care Services
B-6/B-7           Safeen         Disc Load      Diamond Shipping
                  Prize          Container      Services           16-01-2024
B-8/B-9           Independent
                  Spirit         Disc Load      Riazeda            16-01-2024
                                 Container      Pvt. Ltd
B-10/B-11         Crater         Disc Wheat     Alpine Marine      09-01-2024
                                                Services
B-11/B-12         Spar Rigel     Disc Dap       Bulk Shipping
                                                Agencies Pvt Lt    13-01-2024
B-13/B-14         Nikolaos S     Disc Wheat     Alpine Marine      14-01-2024
                                                Services
B-14/B-15         Ikuchi         Load Talc      Swift Shipping     10-01-2024
                  Island         Powder         Pvt. Ltd
B-16/B-17         Cl Sapphire    Disc           Legend Shipping
                                 General        & Logistic         15-01-2024
                                 Cargo
Nmb-1             Al Imran 2     Load Rice      N.S                09-01-2024
                                                Shipping Line
Nmb-1             Al Naeemi 2    Load Rice      Al Fiazan          25-12-2023
                                                International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19              Oscar 1        -              Sirius Logistic    11-10-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-24/B-25         Negmar         Load Cement    Ocean World        14-01-2024
                  Cicek                         Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3           Xin Pu         Disc Load      Cosco Shipping     16-01-2024
                  Dong           Container      Line Pakistan
Saptl-4           Sofia          Disc Load      Hapag Lloyd        16-01-2024
                  Express        Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Safeen Prize      17-01-2024     Container Ship                             -
Sofia
Express           17-01-2024     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Wide Alpha        17-01-2024     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Aai Prelude       17-01-2024     D/69472 Wheat                  Bulk Shipping
                                 In Bulk                     Agencies Pvt Ltd
M.t.Mardan        18-01-2024     D/72000 Crude Oil          Pakistan National
                                                                Shipping Corp
Wan Hai 721       18-01-2024     D/L Container              Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Northern
Practise          17-01-2024     Container Ship                             -
Olympia           17-01-2024     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Kouros         Cement         Global          Jan. 15, 2024
                  Glory                         Maritime
MW-2              PHC            Rice           East Wind       Jan. 15, 2024
                  Fortune
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Medi           Coal           Alpine          Jan. 14, 2024
                  Tirreno
PIBT              Poly           Coal           GSA             Jan. 16, 2024
                  World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               High           Palm oil       Alpine          Jan. 16, 2024
                  Challenge
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Sakizaya       Canola         Ocean           Jan. 12, 2024
                  Youth          Seed           Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Bateleur       LPG            M               Jan. 15, 2024
                                                International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC United
VIII              Container      MSC PAK                        Jan. 17, 2024
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Sakizaya          Canola         Ocean Service                  Jan. 17, 2024
Youth             Seed
Kouros Glory      Cement         Global Maritime                         -do-
Bateleur          LPG            M. International                        -do-
MediTirreno       Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Maersk
Cape Town         Container      GAC                            Jan. 17, 2024
Parnassos         Steel Coil     GAC                                     -do-
Ullswater         LPG            M. International                        -do-
Sea Runner        Mogas          Alpine                    Waiting for berths
Taho Australia    Rape Seed      Ocean Service                           -do-
Victoria Kosan    Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
JalKalpavriksh    Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Ashico            Rice           Universal                               -do-
Victoria                         Shipping
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
AAI Prelude       Wheat          Bulk Shipping                  Jan. 17, 2024
                                 Agency
Meratus
Jayakarta         Container      GAC                            Jan. 18, 2024
APL
Southampton       Container      CMA CGM                                 -do-
=============================================================================

