KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (January 17, 2024).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 Hafnia Load Alpine Marine 14-01-2024
Raven (H.S.F.O) Services
B-1 Sc Disc Alpine Marine 14-01-2024
Brilliant Chemical Services
B-3/B-2 Densa Disc Urea Water Link 15-01-2024
Puma in Bulk Pakistan
B-4 Yaloussa Disc Dap Bulk Shipping
Agencies 14-01-2024
Pvt Ltd
B-5 Xin Run Disc DAP WMA Ship 15-01-2024
Chen 6 Care Services
B-6/B-7 Safeen Disc Load Diamond Shipping
Prize Container Services 16-01-2024
B-8/B-9 Independent
Spirit Disc Load Riazeda 16-01-2024
Container Pvt. Ltd
B-10/B-11 Crater Disc Wheat Alpine Marine 09-01-2024
Services
B-11/B-12 Spar Rigel Disc Dap Bulk Shipping
Agencies Pvt Lt 13-01-2024
B-13/B-14 Nikolaos S Disc Wheat Alpine Marine 14-01-2024
Services
B-14/B-15 Ikuchi Load Talc Swift Shipping 10-01-2024
Island Powder Pvt. Ltd
B-16/B-17 Cl Sapphire Disc Legend Shipping
General & Logistic 15-01-2024
Cargo
Nmb-1 Al Imran 2 Load Rice N.S 09-01-2024
Shipping Line
Nmb-1 Al Naeemi 2 Load Rice Al Fiazan 25-12-2023
International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-24/B-25 Negmar Load Cement Ocean World 14-01-2024
Cicek Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3 Xin Pu Disc Load Cosco Shipping 16-01-2024
Dong Container Line Pakistan
Saptl-4 Sofia Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 16-01-2024
Express Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Safeen Prize 17-01-2024 Container Ship -
Sofia
Express 17-01-2024 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Wide Alpha 17-01-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Aai Prelude 17-01-2024 D/69472 Wheat Bulk Shipping
In Bulk Agencies Pvt Ltd
M.t.Mardan 18-01-2024 D/72000 Crude Oil Pakistan National
Shipping Corp
Wan Hai 721 18-01-2024 D/L Container Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Northern
Practise 17-01-2024 Container Ship -
Olympia 17-01-2024 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Kouros Cement Global Jan. 15, 2024
Glory Maritime
MW-2 PHC Rice East Wind Jan. 15, 2024
Fortune
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Medi Coal Alpine Jan. 14, 2024
Tirreno
PIBT Poly Coal GSA Jan. 16, 2024
World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT High Palm oil Alpine Jan. 16, 2024
Challenge
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Sakizaya Canola Ocean Jan. 12, 2024
Youth Seed Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Bateleur LPG M Jan. 15, 2024
International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC United
VIII Container MSC PAK Jan. 17, 2024
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Sakizaya Canola Ocean Service Jan. 17, 2024
Youth Seed
Kouros Glory Cement Global Maritime -do-
Bateleur LPG M. International -do-
MediTirreno Coal Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Maersk
Cape Town Container GAC Jan. 17, 2024
Parnassos Steel Coil GAC -do-
Ullswater LPG M. International -do-
Sea Runner Mogas Alpine Waiting for berths
Taho Australia Rape Seed Ocean Service -do-
Victoria Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do-
JalKalpavriksh Coal Ocean World -do-
Ashico Rice Universal -do-
Victoria Shipping
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
AAI Prelude Wheat Bulk Shipping Jan. 17, 2024
Agency
Meratus
Jayakarta Container GAC Jan. 18, 2024
APL
Southampton Container CMA CGM -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments