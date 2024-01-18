Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (January 17, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Hafnia Load Alpine Marine 14-01-2024 Raven (H.S.F.O) Services B-1 Sc Disc Alpine Marine 14-01-2024 Brilliant Chemical Services B-3/B-2 Densa Disc Urea Water Link 15-01-2024 Puma in Bulk Pakistan B-4 Yaloussa Disc Dap Bulk Shipping Agencies 14-01-2024 Pvt Ltd B-5 Xin Run Disc DAP WMA Ship 15-01-2024 Chen 6 Care Services B-6/B-7 Safeen Disc Load Diamond Shipping Prize Container Services 16-01-2024 B-8/B-9 Independent Spirit Disc Load Riazeda 16-01-2024 Container Pvt. Ltd B-10/B-11 Crater Disc Wheat Alpine Marine 09-01-2024 Services B-11/B-12 Spar Rigel Disc Dap Bulk Shipping Agencies Pvt Lt 13-01-2024 B-13/B-14 Nikolaos S Disc Wheat Alpine Marine 14-01-2024 Services B-14/B-15 Ikuchi Load Talc Swift Shipping 10-01-2024 Island Powder Pvt. Ltd B-16/B-17 Cl Sapphire Disc Legend Shipping General & Logistic 15-01-2024 Cargo Nmb-1 Al Imran 2 Load Rice N.S 09-01-2024 Shipping Line Nmb-1 Al Naeemi 2 Load Rice Al Fiazan 25-12-2023 International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-19 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-24/B-25 Negmar Load Cement Ocean World 14-01-2024 Cicek Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-3 Xin Pu Disc Load Cosco Shipping 16-01-2024 Dong Container Line Pakistan Saptl-4 Sofia Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 16-01-2024 Express Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Safeen Prize 17-01-2024 Container Ship - Sofia Express 17-01-2024 Container Ship - ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Wide Alpha 17-01-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Aai Prelude 17-01-2024 D/69472 Wheat Bulk Shipping In Bulk Agencies Pvt Ltd M.t.Mardan 18-01-2024 D/72000 Crude Oil Pakistan National Shipping Corp Wan Hai 721 18-01-2024 D/L Container Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Northern Practise 17-01-2024 Container Ship - Olympia 17-01-2024 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Kouros Cement Global Jan. 15, 2024 Glory Maritime MW-2 PHC Rice East Wind Jan. 15, 2024 Fortune ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Medi Coal Alpine Jan. 14, 2024 Tirreno PIBT Poly Coal GSA Jan. 16, 2024 World ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT High Palm oil Alpine Jan. 16, 2024 Challenge ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Sakizaya Canola Ocean Jan. 12, 2024 Youth Seed Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Bateleur LPG M Jan. 15, 2024 International ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC United VIII Container MSC PAK Jan. 17, 2024 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Sakizaya Canola Ocean Service Jan. 17, 2024 Youth Seed Kouros Glory Cement Global Maritime -do- Bateleur LPG M. International -do- MediTirreno Coal Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Maersk Cape Town Container GAC Jan. 17, 2024 Parnassos Steel Coil GAC -do- Ullswater LPG M. International -do- Sea Runner Mogas Alpine Waiting for berths Taho Australia Rape Seed Ocean Service -do- Victoria Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do- JalKalpavriksh Coal Ocean World -do- Ashico Rice Universal -do- Victoria Shipping ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= AAI Prelude Wheat Bulk Shipping Jan. 17, 2024 Agency Meratus Jayakarta Container GAC Jan. 18, 2024 APL Southampton Container CMA CGM -do- =============================================================================

