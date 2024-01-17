AIRLINK 55.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.39%)
BOP 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 72.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.61%)
FCCL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
FFBL 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-6.61%)
FFL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.45%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
HBL 115.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.71%)
HUBC 117.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.89%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.12%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.97%)
MLCF 37.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
OGDC 126.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.85%)
PIAA 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
PPL 123.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.88%)
PRL 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.22%)
PTC 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
SEARL 52.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2%)
SNGP 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
SSGC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.55%)
TRG 77.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-3.29%)
UNITY 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
BR100 6,527 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.25%)
BR30 23,241 Decreased By -401.4 (-1.7%)
KSE100 63,567 Decreased By -170.1 (-0.27%)
KSE30 21,354 Decreased By -1.7 (-0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India eyes $100bn annual foreign direct investment in coming years: IT minister

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2024 08:41pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DAVOS: India is eyeing $100 billion in annual foreign direct investment (FDI) “in the next few years”, its IT minister said on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to attract investors ahead of a reelection bid.

“We see 6-8% consistent growth rate over the next full decade, and this is based on a very clearly thought-out strategy. This strategy has four major engines,” Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also told Reuters in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

He listed the four engines as investment in infrastructure,- both physical and digital, lifting up those at the bottom pyramid of the population, boosting manufacturing, and simplifying processes underlying ease of doing business.

India’s Adani Group signs deals to invest $1.49bn in Telangana

Foreign investors have bet big on India since Modi came to power in 2014, with the likes of Apple, Samsung, Kia, and Airbus expanding operations.

This investment has come despite criticism from some executives who say Modi’s protectionist policies in sectors such as digital payments, manufacturing and e-commerce often promote local businesses to the disadvantage of foreign companies.

India attracted FDI inflows of $33 billion in the first six months of the current financial year that started in April 2023. It recorded FDI of $71 billion in the 2022-23 financial year.

India expects its economy to grow by 7.3% in this financial year, the highest rate of any of the major global economies, but it still has large numbers of unemployed young people - a key issue in the upcoming elections.

India’s economic growth sustainable, inflation falling: govt report

Vaishnaw compared hitting $100 billion with the inflows China attracted annually over more than a decade, adding investors now see India as the “most important investment destination”.

Vaishnaw has been overseeing India’s push to be a powerhouse in electronics manufacturing, a key plank of Modi’s business agenda.

India is continuously engaging with Apple to boost that company’s manufacturing and retail presence in the country, Vaishnaw said. India is currently estimated to account for about 12-14% of global iPhone shipments.

Narendra Modi FDI World Economic Forum Davos FDI inflows Indian IT minister

Comments

1000 characters

India eyes $100bn annual foreign direct investment in coming years: IT minister

Iran launches missiles at Jaish al Adl group, Pakistan ‘condemns unprovoked violation of its airspace’

China urges Iran, Pakistan to ‘exercise restraint’ after deadly air strike

Iran says it targeted ‘Iranian terrorist group’ in Pakistan

LHC upholds rejection of Imran Khan’s nomination papers

Pakistan’s current account posts significant surplus of $397mn in December

Pakistan’s FDI up nearly 35% in first six months of FY24

SBP says Pakistan has received $705.6mn from IMF

UAE has confirmed rollover of $2bn deposits: SBP

Rupee improves marginally, settles at 280.1 against US dollar

KSE-100 succumbs to uncertainty even as bond yields fall

Read more stories