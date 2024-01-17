India’s Adani Group signs deals to invest $1.49bn in Telangana

BENGALURU: India’s Adani Group on Wednesday said it signed four commitments to invest more than 124 billion rupees ($1.49 billion) with the government of the Indian state of Telangana.

The billionaire Gautam Adani-owned conglomerate has focussed heavily on capital expenditure, raising funds since early 2023 and laying out plans to spend seven trillion rupees over the next decade on infrastructure.

The investments in Telangana include a 100 megawatt data centre to be set up by the group’s flagship firm Adani Enterprises for 50 billion rupees.

Adani Green Energy, Ambuja Cements, and Adani Defence Systems and Technologies also signed deals to set up projects in the state.

The announcement comes a week after Adani pledged to invest $24 billion over five years in renewable energy in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat at a business summit.