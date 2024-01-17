AIRLINK 55.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.39%)
LHC allows Sheikh Rashid to contest general elections

BR Web Desk Published January 17, 2024 Updated January 17, 2024 07:41pm

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday allowed the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid to contest the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8.

A three-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) conducted a hearing of an appeal against an Appellate Tribunal’s ruling under which former interior minister Sheikh Rashid’s nomination papers were accepted.

The LHC upheld the decision of the tribunal.

The petitioner had taken the stance that the AML chief’s nomination papers were accepted ignoring the facts. The petitioner further appealed to the LHC to set aside the appellate tribunal’s decision.

The court dismissed the appeal against acceptance of Rashid’s nomination papers from NA-56 (Rawalpindi).

Earlier today, the LHC bench rejected appeals of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other party leaders against rejection of nomination papers for national and provincial assembly seats.

The LHC announced the reserved verdict on petitions filed against the decision of the election Appellate Tribunal.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi upheld the decision to reject the nomination papers of Imran Khan from NA-89 and NA-122.

