AIRLINK 55.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.39%)
BOP 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 72.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.61%)
FCCL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
FFBL 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-6.61%)
FFL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.45%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
HBL 115.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.71%)
HUBC 117.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.89%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.12%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.97%)
MLCF 37.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
OGDC 126.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.85%)
PIAA 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
PPL 123.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.88%)
PRL 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.22%)
PTC 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
SEARL 52.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2%)
SNGP 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
SSGC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.55%)
TRG 77.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-3.29%)
UNITY 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
BR100 6,527 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.25%)
BR30 23,241 Decreased By -401.4 (-1.7%)
KSE100 63,567 Decreased By -170.1 (-0.27%)
KSE30 21,354 Decreased By -1.7 (-0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC upholds rejection of Imran Khan’s nomination papers

BR Web Desk Published January 17, 2024 Updated January 17, 2024 06:01pm

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday upheld the Appellate Tribunal’s decision to reject the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and other party leaders, Aaj News reported.

The LHC announced the reserved verdict on petitions filed against the decision of the election Appellate Tribunal.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi upheld the decision to reject the nomination papers of Imran Khan from NA-89 and NA-122.

An appellate tribunal established at the Lahore High Court had upheld the returning officer’s (RO) decision to reject Imran’s nomination papers from the NA-122 constituency in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Justice Chaudhary Abdul Aziz of the Rawalpindi tribunal also rejected Khan’s appeal against the rejection of papers from the constituency NA-89 in Mianwali.

Khan’s nomination papers were rejected for a National Assembly constituency in Lahore and his hometown Mianwali on December 30, 2023.

The court also rejected a petition of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi against rejection of candidature from NA-150, NA-151 and PP-218. The bench also rejected appeals of Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Sanam Javed, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others.

The LHC also upheld the decision to reject Sanam Javed’s nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120 and PP-150.

Moreover, the application against rejection of Fawad Chaudhry’s nomination papers from NA-60 and NA-61 was also dismissed.

Azam Swati withdraws from election

Meanwhile, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) disposed of senior PTI leader Azam Swati’s petition against nomination rejection after the court was informed that the petitioner had decided to withdraw from the election.

Swati’s lawyer submitted a written response on the last day filing petitions against the decisions of the election tribunals.

LHC Shah Mahmood Qureshi ECP appellate tribunal General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 Imran Khan's nomination papers

Comments

1000 characters
Twadi pehn di Jan 17, 2024 06:11pm
Courts dispensing justice as per establishment's constitution.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
mustafa Jan 17, 2024 06:43pm
finally mess will not create more mess. . . Zero Performance by PTI and they want to be in Power Again ... First show us what You have done - then talk anything else .... 1. Factories 2. Mega Energy and Projects of Infrastructure 3. FDI 4. HDI and so on
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

LHC upholds rejection of Imran Khan’s nomination papers

Iran launches missiles at Jaish al Adl group, Pakistan ‘condemns unprovoked violation of its airspace’

China urges Iran, Pakistan to ‘exercise restraint’ after deadly air strike

Pakistan’s current account posts significant surplus of $397mn in December

Pakistan’s FDI up nearly 35% in first six months of FY24

SBP says Pakistan has received $705.6mn from IMF

UAE has confirmed rollover of $2bn deposits: SBP

Rupee improves marginally, settles at 280.1 against US dollar

KSE-100 succumbs to uncertainty even as bond yields fall

DP World, Pakistan’s JW Holding sign MoU to develop SEZs in Pakistan

Read more stories