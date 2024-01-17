LHC upholds rejection of Imran Khan’s nomination papers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday upheld the Appellate Tribunal’s decision to reject the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and other party leaders, Aaj News reported.

The LHC announced the reserved verdict on petitions filed against the decision of the election Appellate Tribunal.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi upheld the decision to reject the nomination papers of Imran Khan from NA-89 and NA-122.

An appellate tribunal established at the Lahore High Court had upheld the returning officer’s (RO) decision to reject Imran’s nomination papers from the NA-122 constituency in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Justice Chaudhary Abdul Aziz of the Rawalpindi tribunal also rejected Khan’s appeal against the rejection of papers from the constituency NA-89 in Mianwali.

Khan’s nomination papers were rejected for a National Assembly constituency in Lahore and his hometown Mianwali on December 30, 2023.

The court also rejected a petition of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi against rejection of candidature from NA-150, NA-151 and PP-218. The bench also rejected appeals of Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Sanam Javed, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others.

The LHC also upheld the decision to reject Sanam Javed’s nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120 and PP-150.

Moreover, the application against rejection of Fawad Chaudhry’s nomination papers from NA-60 and NA-61 was also dismissed.

Azam Swati withdraws from election

Meanwhile, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) disposed of senior PTI leader Azam Swati’s petition against nomination rejection after the court was informed that the petitioner had decided to withdraw from the election.

Swati’s lawyer submitted a written response on the last day filing petitions against the decisions of the election tribunals.