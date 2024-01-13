LHC reserves verdict on election pleas of three PTI candidates

LAHORE: A full bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on the petitions of PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry and a PTI activist Sanam Javed against the rejection of their nomination papers.

Earlier, the counsel of Qureshi argued that all legal requirements were fulfilled to submit the nomination papers to contest election from NA-150, NA-151 and PP-218 of Multan. He said Qureshi was detained in Adiala Jail and it was not necessary for a candidate to personally appear before the returning officer (RO) to submit the nomination papers.

He said objection should not arise when the petitioner’s lawyer was present before the RO to verify his signatures. The counsel argued that to contest election was a fundamental right of every citizen which could not be usurped through legal technicalities. He asked the bench to set aside the decisions of the ROs and an appellate tribunal and accept the nomination papers of the petitioner from all constituencies.

