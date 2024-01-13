AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
BOP 6.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.04%)
DGKC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
FCCL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.51%)
FFBL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.98%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.82%)
HBL 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.15%)
HUBC 119.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.13%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
OGDC 127.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
PAEL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
PIAA 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.37%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.16%)
PPL 133.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
PRL 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
SEARL 55.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.88%)
SNGP 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 80.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.41%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,644 Increased By 1.1 (0.02%)
BR30 24,109 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.16%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-13

LHC reserves verdict on election pleas of three PTI candidates

Recorder Report Published 13 Jan, 2024 05:38am

LAHORE: A full bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on the petitions of PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry and a PTI activist Sanam Javed against the rejection of their nomination papers.

Earlier, the counsel of Qureshi argued that all legal requirements were fulfilled to submit the nomination papers to contest election from NA-150, NA-151 and PP-218 of Multan. He said Qureshi was detained in Adiala Jail and it was not necessary for a candidate to personally appear before the returning officer (RO) to submit the nomination papers.

He said objection should not arise when the petitioner’s lawyer was present before the RO to verify his signatures. The counsel argued that to contest election was a fundamental right of every citizen which could not be usurped through legal technicalities. He asked the bench to set aside the decisions of the ROs and an appellate tribunal and accept the nomination papers of the petitioner from all constituencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC Fawad Chaudhry elections Lahore High Court PTI candidates General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

1000 characters

LHC reserves verdict on election pleas of three PTI candidates

Day 98 of war: Gaza: Dozens die in Israel strikes

KE expresses its ‘limitation’ towards implementing integration plan

Side pact with coal-fired IPPs: ECC refuses to extend support to Power Division

9-cent tariff: Govt yet to cross several bridges?

First credit guarantee co launched for SMEs

Sherbano case: Govt mulling filing appeal against SC judgment: AGP

ECP delists 13 political parties

KP CNG stations shut due to growing gas shortages

Notices to fish exporters: FTO directs FBR to initiate proceedings against taxmen

Onion MEP fixed at $1,200 per MT

Read more stories