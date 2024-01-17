AIRLINK 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-5.13%)
Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 17 Jan, 2024 04:08pm

Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed a fall on Wednesday, in line with a decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs215,300 per tola in the local market after shedding Rs2,000 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs184,585 after a decrease of Rs1,715, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs600 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Wednesday was set at $2,045 per ounce, after a decline of $22 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates shed Rs50 to settle at Rs2,660 per tola.

