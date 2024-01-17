AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
Maryam vows to restart journey of development

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2024 06:02am

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has expressed firm resolve to put the country on a path of development and prosperity after winning the forthcoming general elections.

While addressing the gathering here at Gajumata as a part of the party election drive on Tuesday, Maryam said that youth is Pakistan’s hope and they will take all possible measures to provide them with job opportunities and a better future. She said that PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif had served the country and its countrymen and would serve them again if voted to power. She added that the country’s fate would be changed after returning to power.

Maryam averred the PML-N believes in public service and they would serve the masses wholeheartedly.

Later, addressing a gathering at the Nishtar colony, Maryam said that Nawaz Sharif laid the foundation of the Nishter colony and she would lay the foundation of the modern Nishter colony.

The PML-N would restart the development journey after the February 8 elections, she said, adding: “The youth would be given jobs while quality health services will be provided to the masses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

