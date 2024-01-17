AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
Babar Ayaz passes away

APP Published 17 Jan, 2024 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: Senior journalist and author Babar Ayaz, breathed his last on Tuesday after a prolonged battle with Parkinson’s disease, as confirmed by his grieving family.

At the age of 68, Ayaz succumbed to the effects of Parkinson’s disease, a condition he valiantly fought against for an extended period, according to private news channels.

Throughout his illustrious 41-year professional career, Ayaz left an indelible mark on the field of journalism, contributing significantly to various publications and earning respect for his insightful commentary.

Among his notable contributions, Ayaz authored several critically acclaimed books, including ‘What’s Wrong with Pakistan,’ a work that reflected his keen journalistic observations and deep understanding of the socio-political landscape.

The news of Babar Ayaz’s demise has sent shock-waves through the journalist fraternity and touched the hearts of individuals from diverse walks of life.

Colleagues, friends, and admirers of Ayaz are expressing their profound sorrow, remembering him as a stalwart in journalism who made invaluable contributions to the profession.

