WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Jan 16, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 12-Jan-24 11-Jan-24 10-Jan-24 9-Jan-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104471 0.104365 0.10435 0.104556
Euro 0.818979 0.821352 0.819276 0.818809
Japanese yen 0.005154 0.005137 0.005175 0.0052
U.K. pound 0.952544 0.954307 0.952654 0.951547
U.S. dollar 0.748473 0.747567 0.748471 0.748454
Algerian dinar 0.005567 0.005572 0.005576
Australian dollar 0.501776 0.502365 0.5017 0.502886
Botswana pula 0.055462 0.05532 0.055237 0.055386
Brazilian real 0.153228 0.153077 0.152961
Brunei dollar 0.562592 0.56225 0.562042 0.563468
Canadian dollar 0.557511 0.559312 0.558923
Chilean peso 0.000821 0.000813 0.000818 0.00083
Czech koruna 0.033186 0.033314 0.033374 0.033306
Danish krone 0.109834 0.110149 0.10985 0.109794
Indian rupee 0.009019 0.009013 0.009001 0.009004
Israeli New Shekel 0.200771 0.200152 0.199167 0.20136
Korean won 0.000569 0.000566 0.00057 0.000569
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43388 2.43524 2.43637
Malaysian ringgit 0.161187 0.161044 0.160996 0.161183
Mauritian rupee 0.016809 0.016789 0.016733 0.016736
Mexican peso 0.044001 0.044051 0.044197
New Zealand dollar 0.466935 0.466258 0.466672 0.468083
Norwegian krone 0.072627 0.072505 0.072557 0.07241
Omani rial 1.94426 1.94661 1.94656
Peruvian sol 0.202209 0.202399 0.202121
Philippine peso 0.013338 0.013282 0.013406 0.013473
Polish zloty 0.188314 0.188399 0.188741 0.188946
Qatari riyal 0.205376 0.205624 0.205619
Russian ruble 0.008493 0.00842 0.008373 0.008279
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199351 0.199592 0.199588
Singapore dollar 0.562592 0.56225 0.562042 0.563468
South African rand 0.04028 0.040132 0.040134 0.040156
Swedish krona 0.072734 0.073355 0.073169 0.073033
Swiss franc 0.876843 0.87918 0.877714 0.879189
Thai baht 0.021347 0.021352 0.021348 0.021461
Trinidadian dollar 0.110752 0.110778 0.110968
U.A.E. dirham 0.203558 0.203804 0.2038
Uruguayan peso 0.018977 0.019029 0.018978
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
