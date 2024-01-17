WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 16, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 12-Jan-24 11-Jan-24 10-Jan-24 9-Jan-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104471 0.104365 0.10435 0.104556 Euro 0.818979 0.821352 0.819276 0.818809 Japanese yen 0.005154 0.005137 0.005175 0.0052 U.K. pound 0.952544 0.954307 0.952654 0.951547 U.S. dollar 0.748473 0.747567 0.748471 0.748454 Algerian dinar 0.005567 0.005572 0.005576 Australian dollar 0.501776 0.502365 0.5017 0.502886 Botswana pula 0.055462 0.05532 0.055237 0.055386 Brazilian real 0.153228 0.153077 0.152961 Brunei dollar 0.562592 0.56225 0.562042 0.563468 Canadian dollar 0.557511 0.559312 0.558923 Chilean peso 0.000821 0.000813 0.000818 0.00083 Czech koruna 0.033186 0.033314 0.033374 0.033306 Danish krone 0.109834 0.110149 0.10985 0.109794 Indian rupee 0.009019 0.009013 0.009001 0.009004 Israeli New Shekel 0.200771 0.200152 0.199167 0.20136 Korean won 0.000569 0.000566 0.00057 0.000569 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43388 2.43524 2.43637 Malaysian ringgit 0.161187 0.161044 0.160996 0.161183 Mauritian rupee 0.016809 0.016789 0.016733 0.016736 Mexican peso 0.044001 0.044051 0.044197 New Zealand dollar 0.466935 0.466258 0.466672 0.468083 Norwegian krone 0.072627 0.072505 0.072557 0.07241 Omani rial 1.94426 1.94661 1.94656 Peruvian sol 0.202209 0.202399 0.202121 Philippine peso 0.013338 0.013282 0.013406 0.013473 Polish zloty 0.188314 0.188399 0.188741 0.188946 Qatari riyal 0.205376 0.205624 0.205619 Russian ruble 0.008493 0.00842 0.008373 0.008279 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199351 0.199592 0.199588 Singapore dollar 0.562592 0.56225 0.562042 0.563468 South African rand 0.04028 0.040132 0.040134 0.040156 Swedish krona 0.072734 0.073355 0.073169 0.073033 Swiss franc 0.876843 0.87918 0.877714 0.879189 Thai baht 0.021347 0.021352 0.021348 0.021461 Trinidadian dollar 0.110752 0.110778 0.110968 U.A.E. dirham 0.203558 0.203804 0.2038 Uruguayan peso 0.018977 0.019029 0.018978 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

