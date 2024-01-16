Sri Lanka shares end lower for sixth straight day as consumer staples, industrials weigh

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday for the sixth straight session, dragged by losses in consumer staples and industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.6% at 10,545.88.

Melstacorp PLC and Expolanka Holdings PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 3.9% and 0.9%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 37.6 million shares from 24.9 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.58 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.9 million) from 567.8 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 860.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.31 billion rupees, the data showed.