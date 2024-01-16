AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
BOP 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
DFML 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.25%)
DGKC 74.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
FCCL 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
FFL 10.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HBL 116.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.14%)
HUBC 119.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
OGDC 126.42 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.38%)
PAEL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.15%)
PIAA 10.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (11%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.54%)
PPL 126.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.5%)
PRL 29.21 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.49%)
PTC 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.17%)
SEARL 53.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.92%)
SNGP 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.59%)
SSGC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
TRG 79.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.82%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,543 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.92%)
BR30 23,643 Decreased By -355.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 63,737 Decreased By -531.9 (-0.83%)
KSE30 21,356 Decreased By -192.5 (-0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end lower for sixth straight day as consumer staples, industrials weigh

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2024 05:52pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday for the sixth straight session, dragged by losses in consumer staples and industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.6% at 10,545.88.

Melstacorp PLC and Expolanka Holdings PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 3.9% and 0.9%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end lower for fifth straight day

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 37.6 million shares from 24.9 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.58 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.9 million) from 567.8 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 860.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.31 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka shares end lower for sixth straight day as consumer staples, industrials weigh

Rupee depreciates marginally, settles at 280.25 against US dollar

KSE-100 slumps over 1% as investors seek ‘positive’ triggers

Sheikh Rashid arrested in May 9 case

Proposed acquisition: HUBCO board authorises negotiations with SECMC

Imran, Bushra Bibi indicted in ‘illegal’ Nikkah case

Israeli tanks storm back into north Gaza areas where they had withdrawn

Oil prices rise as Middle East tensions rise

Sale of $25mn-plus homes doubles in Dubai, cements its ‘ultra-luxury’ status

Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

Mandatory path to two-state solution key to stability in Israel and Palestinian territory: Qatar PM

Read more stories