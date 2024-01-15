Sri Lanka shares end lower for fifth straight day

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a fifth straight session on Friday, as losses in financial stocks weighed. The CSE All Share index settled down 0.09% at 10,610.53.

For the week, the index fell 1.4% after logging two straight weekly gains. The International Monetary Fund’s staff visit underway in Sri Lanka aims to discuss recent developments, and a review of the country’s program will take place at a later date, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday.

LOLC Finance PLC and Sri Lanka Telecom PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 2.08% and 1.11%, respectively. Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 24.9 million shares from 25.7 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 567.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.76 million) from 668.9 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.