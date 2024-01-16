AIRLINK 56.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.88%)
Ukraine launches drone attack on Russia’s Voronezh

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2024 11:56am

Russia’s air defence systems destroyed three Ukraine-launched drones over the southwestern region of Voronezh that borders Ukraine, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday on its Telegram messaging channel.

The governor of the region, Alexander Gusev, said on his Telegram channel that according to preliminary checks there were no casualties or wounded, but windows were broken in several apartment buildings and residential houses in the city of Voronezh, which is the administrative centre of the region.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Kyiv has intensified its air attacks in recent months on what it says are strikes targeting Russian military infrastructure to undermine Moscow’s war efforts.

Ukraine launches missile attack on Russia’s Kursk

Russia has an air base near Voronezh city, where some Sukhoi Su-34s bombers are based, according to Russian media.

Russia often deploys the fighter-bomber aircraft during its air strikes on Ukraine.

Russian news outlet Shot reported on the Telegram that at least 15 blasts were heard near the air base and some drone debris fell nearby onto an apartment building. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

