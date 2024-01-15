AIRLINK 57.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
Ukraine launches missile attack on Russia’s Kursk

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2024 10:18am

Russian air defence systems destroyed three Ukraine-launched Tochka-U missiles over southwest Russia’s Kursk region early on Monday, the Russian defence ministry said on its Telegram messaging app.

The ministry did not say whether there was any damage or injuries due to the attack.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine about the attack.

53 injured as Russian ballistic missiles target Kyiv

The Tochka-U missile, which carries the NATO reporting name Scarab B, is a short-range tactical ballistic missile.

