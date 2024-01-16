AIRLINK 54.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.3%)
BOP 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
DFML 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.01%)
DGKC 74.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
FCCL 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.89%)
FFBL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.43%)
FFL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.12%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HBL 116.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.99%)
HUBC 119.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
OGDC 127.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.88%)
PAEL 22.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.89%)
PIAA 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PPL 127.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.67%)
PRL 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
PTC 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.83%)
SEARL 52.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-3.07%)
SNGP 73.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.2%)
SSGC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
TPLP 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.97%)
TRG 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 6,532 Decreased By -71.9 (-1.09%)
BR30 23,607 Decreased By -390.8 (-1.63%)
KSE100 63,761 Decreased By -508.7 (-0.79%)
KSE30 21,364 Decreased By -184.7 (-0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars hit one-month lows as support breaks

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2024 10:16am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars hit one-month lows on Tuesday after breaching key support levels as risk appetite ebbed, while domestic data added to signs that interest rates Down Under have peaked and the next move would be down.

The Aussie fell 0.5% to $0.6625, the lowest level in a month, after a 0.4% drop overnight. It had been struck in a narrow range of $0.6640 and $0.6730 for the past two weeks, failing to break any higher.

Sellers piled in as risk appetite took a turn for worse in Asia, targeting the 200-day moving average of $0.6580 now that the level of $0.6640 has been breached.

The kiwi fell 0.5% to $0.6165, having dropped 0.7% overnight.

Support is now at about 61 cents after the level of $0.6180 has given way.

The two also gave more ground on the euro after European Central Bank officials overnight warned cutting interest rates too fast may prove self-defeating, triggering a rise in euro zone yields, which spilled over to the bond market globally.

Australia’s three-year government bond yield rose 5 basis points (bps) to 3.72%, while 10-year yield climbed 6 bps to 4.154%.

Data released on Tuesday showed New Zealand’s business confidence improved significantly in the fourth quarter, with just a net 2% of firms expecting business to deteriorate, compared with 52% being pessimistic in the previous quarter.

Australia, NZ dollars yawn at China rate hold, liquidity thin

Satish Ranchhod, a senior economist at Westpac, said the survey pointed to a Goldilocks combination of economic conditions at the start of 2024.

“Trading activity has been resilient and businesses are looking to take on staff. At the same time, the strong inflation pressures that have been buffeting the economy are easing.”

Markets wagered the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), which has flagged the risk of higher interest rates, is done tightening.

They have also priced in 100 basis points of easing this year.

RBNZ Chief Economist Paul Conway will deliver a speech on Jan. 30 and is likely to push back on market exuberance for rate cuts with financial conditions easing.

The two-year swap rate hovered at 4.7020%, way off from 5.2% in early December.

In Australia, a survey showed consumer sentiment took a turn for the worse in January as cost-of-living pressures and high mortgage rates stoked concerns over finances, suggesting rate hikes were working to cool demand.

Markets also suspect interest rates in Australia have peaked, although they only see a modest easing of 50 basis points from the Reserve Bank of Australia this year, likely commencing in August.

Reserve Bank of Australia Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars hit one-month lows as support breaks

Ministries, Divisions told: ‘Submit no summary contrary to IMF commitments’

Dec 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs5.62/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs

Pending TDS: KE seeks payment of Rs137.4bn from Centre

Focus on cooperation with Russia: Work begins on 13th 5-year energy plan

Rs306bn authorised for PSDP projects

Nov LSM sees 1.59pc growth YoY

Negative list: FBR excludes many items

‘Reservations on PSM, Audited Accounts authenticity’: PSMC stakeholders express concerns

Polls cannot be postponed ‘at this stage’: ECP

Profiles of field formation officials: FBR concerned over delay in updating data

Read more stories