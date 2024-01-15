AIRLINK 57.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.26%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
DGKC 74.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-2.8%)
FCCL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.03%)
FFBL 31.06 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (6.04%)
FFL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.59%)
GGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 119.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.09%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
KEL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
KOSM 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.3%)
MLCF 38.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.87%)
OGDC 130.70 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.5%)
PAEL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIAA 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
PPL 134.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.43%)
PRL 29.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
PTC 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.43%)
SEARL 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.68%)
SNGP 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
SSGC 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.43%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
TPLP 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
TRG 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.52%)
UNITY 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
BR100 6,670 Increased By 26.8 (0.4%)
BR30 24,305 Increased By 198.2 (0.82%)
KSE100 64,802 Increased By 164.4 (0.25%)
KSE30 21,717 Increased By 86 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars yawn at China rate hold, liquidity thin

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2024 10:43am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were rangebound in thin liquidity on Monday as traders await the next catalyst for the global interest rate outlook, while shrugging off China’s surprise decision to leave a key policy rate unchanged.

The Aussie edged 0.2% higher to $0.6699, having ended last week with a small drop of 0.4%.

It faces stiff resistance around $0.6730, a level that it has failed to breach four times in the past month, while support is around $0.6640.

The kiwi dollar held at $0.6240, after finishing last week flat.

It faces resistance at $0.6275, with support at about 62 cents.

A holiday in the United States made for thin trading, but the Australian dollar has been one of the weak currencies in the last week even after US data pointed to a cooling in underlying inflation, with markets ramping up bets of rate cuts as soon as March.

It did not get much love from a local inflation report that showed price pressures are easing and a sharp fall in iron ore prices last week pointing to still sluggish demand in China, its biggest trading partner.

Australia, NZ dollars bolstered as markets hunger for US, EU rate cuts

“The ranges last week in FX were just very subdued. And I think that’s sort of reflecting the fact that a lot seems to have been priced for Fed rate cuts and now it’s just waiting to see what comes next,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG.

“I haven’t traded any currencies this year because they just don’t seem to be showing any signs of life.

The Aussie has been just between 6640 and 6740ish, which is not very interesting.“ Indeed, the Aussie steadied after dipping a little on China’s decision to leave the medium-term policy rate unchanged, defying market expectations.

However, stakes could get higher with the release of Australia’s jobs data on Thursday.

Economists expect the economy added 18,000 net jobs in December, while the jobless rate is likely to remain unchanged.

Markets now expect the Reserve Bank of Australia is done tightening, with the cash rate peaking at 4.35%.

They also have priced in modest easing of just 50 basis points this year, given monetary policy in Australia is less restrictive compared with other major economies.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars yawn at China rate hold, liquidity thin

Intra-day update: rupee below 280 against US dollar

Intra-day update: positive sentiment seen at PSX as KSE-100 gains 0.5%

China calls for Gaza peace conference; Hamas to disclose fate of Israeli hostages

Polls shall be held on Feb 8: minister

Private sector’s participation: Privatisation ministry, Power Div lock horns over Discos’ operations

Rs42bn revenue target set for KPRA

Oil edges up as investors eye Mideast developments

ECP allots separate electoral symbols to ‘PTI candidates’

FBR ‘revamp plan’: Will caretakers be able to deal with legislative issues?

Cut in import bill: Need for promoting cultivation of palm oil plants stressed

Read more stories