Toshakhana case: AC records statements of three more prosecution witnesses

RAWALPINDI: The Accountability Court on Monday recorded statements of three more prosecution witnesses in the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir while hearing at Adiala jail, recorded statements of the three more prosecution witnesses including Rahim Ullah, Mohsin Habib as well as Irfan Rafaqat and summoned more witnesses to testify before the court during the next hearing to be held on January 16.

PTI founder Khan attended the hearing. The PTI founder and his wife’s lead counsel Latif Khosa, Naeem Haider Panjotha, Ejaz Bhatter, and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General, Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, and prosecutor Amjad Pervez appeared before the court.

The PTI founder while talking to reporters informally said that it is sad that the Supreme Court is also acting as per “London plan”. He said this when he was asked about the Supreme Court’s verdict in which the apex court declared the Peshawar High Court (PHC)’s January 10 order “null and void” depriving the PTI of the electoral symbol of “bat”.

Khan said that a five-member bench should have been constituted for the hearing of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s petition challenging the PHC’s decision to restore the PTI’s “bat” election symbol. “Everything is happening as per the London plan,” he said, adding that his imprisonment, abolishment of PTI, and acquittal of Nawaz Sharif in all cases is the part of London plan.

He said that as per the record of Toshakhana Nawaz Sharif had retained a Mercedes after paying only Rs600,000 and his daughter Maryam Nawaz obtained a BMW from Toshakhana.

