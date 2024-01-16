AIRLINK 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.4%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.98%)
DGKC 73.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-3.93%)
FCCL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.79%)
FFBL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.55%)
FFL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.86%)
HBL 117.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.8%)
HUBC 121.67 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.4%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.34%)
KOSM 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.09%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.93%)
OGDC 130.29 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.18%)
PAEL 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.15%)
PIAA 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.77%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.97%)
PPL 132.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.11%)
PRL 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.86%)
PTC 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SEARL 54.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.13%)
SNGP 75.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.74%)
SSGC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.83%)
TPLP 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.4%)
TRG 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.33%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 6,604 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.58%)
BR30 23,998 Decreased By -108.6 (-0.45%)
KSE100 64,269 Decreased By -368.3 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,548 Decreased By -82.4 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-16

‘Country needs smart solutions to combat current challenges’

NNI Published 16 Jan, 2024 05:44am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi Monday emphasized on adopting smart solutions for addressing the current challenges being faced by the country, matching the pace of the developed countries.

He was speaking at the launching ceremony of “Global Education Monitoring Report 2023” arranged by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in collaboration with UNESCO, EdTech Hub, and ITA.

Madad Ali said that the current challenges being faced by the country require smart solutions and it is high time that Pakistan matches the pace of the developed countries of the world.

Chairing the event, the minister said that it is heartening to see that Pakistan has recently given high importance to the use of technology in imparting education. “Evaluating technology’s role in imparting education is need of the hour”, he added. He said that the role of technology in reducing the number of out-of-school children in the country is of great significance, which he termed as his top priority.

He said that quality of education is another challenge that has been given the highest priority under his command. He said that he has placed special emphasis in ensuring that the schools in the federal area have the basic necessities available to provide a safe, secure and enabling environment to students.

Madad Ali said that the Ministry of Education was adept in making sure that technology’s benefits can be passed on to the masses in the COVID 19 era. He highlighted the development and launch of teleschool and educational radio channels in the COVID era by the education ministry.

Madad Ali highlighted the findings of the report which pointed out that technology can also leave behind under privileged students. He said that his ministry will ensure that the use of technology is adapted in such a way that no child is left behind irrespective of his/her background. He said that his ministry will ensure that our learning outcomes and educational programmes will be aligned with technology in such a way that the negative aspects of technology are completely curbed.

Madad Ali said that he hoped that the fundamental right to education of all children of Pakistan would be guaranteed through the smart use of technology. About the GEM report, the minister said that this year’s GEM report topic is of utmost importance.

The event addressed key questions about technology in education including appropriateness, equity, scalability, and sustainability.

The report emphasized evidence-backed technology use, the impact of COVID-19 on education, the digital divide, and the importance of teacher involvement. It commends Pakistan’s efforts but highlights infrastructure gaps and the need for responsible technology integration.

Technology UNESCO ITA Madad Ali Sindhi EdTech Hub Global Education Monitoring Report 2023

Comments

1000 characters

‘Country needs smart solutions to combat current challenges’

Ministries, Divisions told: ‘Submit no summary contrary to IMF commitments’

Dec 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs5.62/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs

Pending TDS: KE seeks payment of Rs137.4bn from Centre

Focus on cooperation with Russia: Work begins on 13th 5-year energy plan

Polls cannot be postponed ‘at this stage’: ECP

Rs306bn authorised for PSDP projects

Nov LSM sees 1.59pc growth YoY

Negative list: FBR excludes many items

‘Reservations on PSM, Audited Accounts authenticity’: PSMC stakeholders express concerns

Profiles of field formation officials: FBR concerned over delay in updating data

Read more stories