President’s Trophy: Umar Amin, Suleman score centuries on opening day of round 6

Syed Ahmed Raza Published January 15, 2024

The sixth round of the President’s Trophy 2023-24 commenced on Monday at three venues in Karachi.

WAPDA vs Ghani Glass

The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) are taking on Ghani Glass at the State Bank of Pakistan at Sports Complex.

After being put to bat first, WAPDA were dismissed for 212 in 60.1 overs. Ayaz Tasawar top-scored for the side with a 115-ball 81, hitting eight fours and four sixes.

For Ghani Glass, right-arm fast Shoaib Akhtar bagged five wickets for 71, while Mohammad Rameez Jnr and Ghulam Mudassar took three and two wickets, respectively.

In turn, at stumps, Ghani Glass were reeling at 45 for six in 19.4 overs. WAPDA’s Ali Shafique took four wickets for 10 in 7.4 overs.

President’s Trophy 5th round: Umar Akmal hits 18th first-class ton, SBP close in on victory

Scores in Brief:

WAPDA 212 all out, 60.1 overs (Ayaz Tassawar 81, Umar Akmal 32; Shoaib Akhtar 5-71, Mohammad Rameez Jnr 3-45)

Ghani Glass 45-6, 19.4 overs (Mohsin Riaz 18, Mohammad Rameez Jnr 10; Ali Shafique 4-10, Ahmed Khan 1-15)

KRL vs PTV

The Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) are locking horns with Pakistan Television (PTV) at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi.

Opting to bat first, PTV scored 360 for eight in 80 overs on the back of a century by Mohammad Suleman (101, 200b, 8x4s, 1x6). Waqar Hussain (75, 120b, 10x4s), Jahandad Khan (67, 34b, 2x4s, 7x6s), Muhammad Shahzad (48, 35b, 2x4s, 3x6s) were other contributors with the bat.

KRL’s Ahmed Bashir grabbed three wickets for 103 in 21 overs, while Kashif Ali and Shayan Sheikh took two wickets apiece.

Scores in Brief:

PTV 360-8, 80 overs (Mohammad Suleman 101, Waqar Hussain 75, Jahandad Khan 67, Muhammad Shahzad 48; Ahmed Bashir 3-103, Shayan Sheikh 2-57, Kashif Ali 2-84)

SBP vs HEC

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) are up against Higher Education Commission (HEC) at the National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi.

Batting first, HEC were dismissed for 95 in 38.4 overs. Mohammad Junaid returned undefeated on 27 off 55 balls, four fours.

Test cricketer Salman Ali representing State Bank bagged five wickets for 39 in 14 overs. Leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood and left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti shared five wickets between them.

In reply, at stumps, State Bank of Pakistan, on the back of an unbeaten century by opening batter Umar Amin (110 not out, 162b, 17x4s) and a half-century by Rameez Aziz (53 not out, 90b, 7x4s) were 188 for three in 55 overs.

Scores in Brief:

HEC 95 all out, 38.4 overs (Mohammad Junaid 27, Mohammad Hurraira 21; Salman Ali Agha 5-39, Zahid Mehmood 3-5)

SPB 188-3, 55 overs (Umar Amin 110 not out, Rameez Aziz 53 not out; Mohammad Junaid 2-84, Syed Tayyab Hussain 1-28)

President's Trophy: Umar Amin, Suleman score centuries on opening day of round 6

