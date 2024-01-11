President’s Trophy 5th round: Umar Akmal hits 18th first-class ton, SBP close in on victory

Umar Akmal struck his 18th first-class century to put Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) ahead in the game against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on day three, while Pakistan Television’s (PTV) Waqar Hussain and Muhammad Shahzad also struck their maiden first-class tons against the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on the third day of 5th round of the President’s Trophy Grade-I.

SNGPL vs WAPDA at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi

WAPDA set a target of 367 for SNGPL on day three of the game as they declared their second innings at 330-5 in 98 overs. Earlier in the day, continuing from their overnight score of 64-1, WAPDA lost an early wicket as Muhammad Akhlaq (28, 77b2x4s, 1x6) was removed by Arif Yaqoob. Ahmed Shehzad (70, 139b, 10x4s) contributed with a valuable half-century as their lead mounted.

Skipper Umar Akmal, batting at number four, struck his 18th hundred (128) in the format to help his team get get comfortable in the game. Ayaz Tasawar’s 135-ball vigil yielded 60 runs before he was dismissed by Mohammad Ali. Mohammad Saad (22 not out, 17b, 3x4s) and Khalid Usman (11 not out, 9b, 1x4) remained unbeaten as the WAPDA captain declared.

Aiding Ali and Arif, Shehzad Gul, Mohammad Awais Anwar and Mubasir Khan also removed a batter each. SNGPL only faced five overs scoring 12 runs before stumps were drawn. Abid Ali (9 not out, 17b, 2x4s) and Azhar Ali (2 not out, 14b) will be on the crease at the start of day four with SNGPL requiring 355 runs to win.

HEC vs PTV at State Bank Stadium, Karachi

Following an impressive batting performance that yielded 421 runs in their second innings, PTV found themselves in the driving seat as they set a mammoth target of 407 for HEC. PTV’s fine batting performance was spearheaded by debutant, Muhammad Shahzad (100, 134b, 10x4s, 4x6s), who struck his maiden first-class ton and Waqar Hussain (104, 172b, 10x4s, 1x6) as the pair put on a 180-runs third-wicket partnership.

Hasan Mohsin (53, 64b, 1x4, 3x6s), batting at number six, struck a fluent half-century to continue the runs flow. Skipper Uzair Mumtaz’s (46, 77b, 2x4s, 3x6s) batting effort was crucial to the team’s lead crossing the 400-run mark. HEC’s wicketkeeper Muhammad Ghazi Ghori was active behind the stumps as he bagged four dismissals courtesy of three stumpings and a catch.

Aarish Ali Khan and Saad Khan picked up three wickets each while Asadullah Hamza, Mohammad Azab, Muneer Khan and Wahaj Riaz dismissed a batter each.

In reply, HEC’s opening batters put on a 60-run partnership before Wahaj Riaz (32, 36b, 4x4s) departed. Saad Khan was plucked by Jahandad Khan for just two runs while night watchman Mohammad Azab was dismissed for a three-ball duck with HEC reduced to 76-3 in 16 overs.

Skipper Mohammad Huraira (37 not out, 51b, 5x4s) and Obaid Shahid will be on the crease for HEC as they will look to save the game on last day.

SBP vs KRL at National Bank Stadium, Karachi

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) fought tooth and nail on day three with SBP being slightly ahead in the game., requiring only 50 runs to win with 4 wickets in hand.

Earlier in the day, SBP bowlers took 20.2 overs to take the remaining three KRL wickets who were dismissed for 169 after continuing from their overnight score of 101-7. Maaz Sadaqat (51, 101b, 8x4s) departed after reaching his half-century while the last three KRL batters, Kashif Ali (36, 55b, 4x4s, 1x6), Arshadullah (13, 13b, 2x4s) and Sirajuddin (14 not out, 36b, 1x6) chipped in with valuable contributions to push their total past 150-run mark.

SBP, who were set a target of 245, were reduced to 14-3 at the start of the chase. Kashif Ali wreaked havoc with the new ball as he dismissed Zain Abbas (2, 9b) and Ali Usman (3, 16b) for cheap scores and Usman Salahuddin copped a golden duck. Rameez Aziz (73, 149b, 12x4s) and Umar Amin’s (46, 63b, 8x4s) fourth-wicket partnership of 76 brought back a semblance of stability in SBP’s innings before the latter was removed by Arshadullah.

Muhammad Irfan Khan (56 not out, 123b, 6x4s) struck a dogged unbeaten half-century, backing up his unbeaten half-century in the first innings, as he helped SBP inch close to the target. Rameez was dismissed late in the day courtesy of Sharoon Siraj struck and Mohammad Mohsin (4, 2b, 1x4) was the last casualty of the day. Ali Shan (4 not out, 2b, 1x4) will accompany Irfan as they will resume day four with 50 runs required to win with four wickets in hand.

Scores in brief:

SNGPL vs WAPDA at UBL Sports Complex

WAPDA 328-6, 80 overs (Ahmed Shehzad 77, Ayaz Tasawar 75, Mohammad Saad 45 not out, Muhammad Akhlaq 41; Mubasir Khan 3-67, Mubasir Khan 3-67, Mohammad Awais Anwar 2-56, Kamran Ghulam 1-23) and 330-5 (dec), 98 overs (Umar Akmal 128, Ahmed Shehzad 70, Ayaz Tasawar 60; Shehzad Gul 1-33, Arif Yaqoob 1-48, Mohammad Ali 1-58, Mohamamd Awais Anwar 1-66, Mubasir Khan 1-79)

SNGPL 292 all out, 73.3 overs (Abid Ali 147, Kamran Ghulam 41, Asad Shafiq 25; Asif Afridi 5-124, Khalid Usman 4-89) and 12-0, 5 overs (Abid Ali 9 not out, Azhar Ali 2 not out)

HEC vs PTV at State Bank Stadium

PTV 216 all out, 52 overs (Hasan Mohsin 56, Hasan Nawaz 52, Mohammad Suleman 26; Asadullah Hamza 4-61, Mohammad Azab 3-55, Aarish Ali Khan 2-42, Muneer Khan 1-54) and 421 all out, 102.4 overs (Waqar Hussain 104, Muhammad Shahzad 100, Hasan Nawaz 59, Hasan Mohsin 53, Uzair Mumtaz 46; Saad Khan 3-55, Aarish Ali Khan 3-118)

HEC 231-8, 80 overs (Obaid Shahid 57 not out, Mohammad Huraira 41, Wahaj Riaz 31; Mohammad Ibtisam 2-52, Jahandad Khan 2-74, Muhammad Shahzad 1-13, Mohammad Sadaqat 1-61) and 76-3, 16 overs (Mohammad Huraira 37 not out, Wahaj Riaz 32; Jahandad Khan 2-26, Mohammad Ibtisam 1-26)

SBP vs KRL at National Bank Stadium

KRL 269 all out, 78.3 overs (Rohail Nazir 66, Maaz Sadaqat 64, Sharoon Siraj 55; Rameez Aziz 3-67, Zahid Mehmood 3-69, Mohammad Abbas 1-29, Afaq Afridi 1-56) and 169 all out, 58.2 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 51, Kashif Ali 36; Afaq Afridi 4-31, Rameez Aziz 3-21, Zahid Mehmood 3-42)

SBP 194 all out, 58.3 overs (Muhammad Irfan Khan 91 not out, Ali Shan 33, Usman Salahuddin 24; Umer Khan 3-41, Kashif Ali 2-48, Arshadullah 1-32, Sirajuddin 1-43) and 195-6, 60 overs (Rameez Aziz 73, Muhammad Irfan Khan 56 not out, Umar Amin 46; Kashif Ali 3-42, Sharoon Siraj 1-16, Umer Khan 1-54, Arshadullah 1-54)