AIRLINK 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.04%)
BOP 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
CNERGY 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.04%)
DFML 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.21%)
DGKC 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.25%)
FCCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FFBL 30.45 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.96%)
FFL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.41%)
GGL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.05%)
HBL 118.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUBC 122.79 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.33%)
HUMNL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
KOSM 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
MLCF 38.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.82%)
OGDC 130.70 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.5%)
PAEL 23.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.62%)
PIAA 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.94%)
PIBTL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.44%)
PPL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.26%)
PRL 29.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.38%)
PTC 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SEARL 55.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.56%)
SNGP 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.28%)
SSGC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TELE 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.97%)
TPLP 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
TRG 79.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.46%)
UNITY 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.11%)
BR100 6,636 Decreased By -7 (-0.11%)
BR30 24,166 Increased By 59.4 (0.25%)
KSE100 64,500 Decreased By -137.6 (-0.21%)
KSE30 21,633 Increased By 2.4 (0.01%)
Jan 15, 2024
Markets

China’s 2023 steel output likely reached 1.02bn tons

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2024 02:04pm

BEIJING: China likely produced around 1.02 billion metric tons of crude steel last year, a state-backed steel association said late Friday. The world’s largest steel producer manufactured approximately 1.018 billion tons of crude steel in 2022.

The country’s crude steel output stood at 952.14 million tons in the first 11 months of 2023, a 1.5% gain from a year earlier, official data showed.

Meanwhile, the apparent crude steel demand last year will come in at around 940 million tons, with a mild annual decrease, an official from the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said at an internal member meeting, according to a statement on CISA’s WeChat account, without specifying the exact figure.

Nippon Steel confident hefty premium for US Steel makes sense

The country’s statistics bureau is due to release the annual output data for industrial metals this Wednesday.

China steel China's economy

