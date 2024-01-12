AIRLINK 59.33 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
BOP 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
DFML 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.02%)
DGKC 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.97%)
FCCL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.94%)
FFBL 30.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.53%)
FFL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
GGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.55%)
HBL 117.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.51%)
HUBC 120.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
KEL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.17%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
MLCF 40.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.98%)
PAEL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.24%)
PIAA 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.91%)
PIBTL 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (8.23%)
PPL 134.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
PRL 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.28%)
PTC 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.83%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TPLP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 82.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.6%)
UNITY 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 54.5 (0.82%)
BR30 24,336 Increased By 188.7 (0.78%)
KSE100 65,093 Increased By 475.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,785 Increased By 205.1 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars bolstered as markets hunger for US, EU rate cuts

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2024 11:33am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars edged higher on Friday as investors piled into wagers for early and aggressive rate cuts in the United States and Europe, stoking a sizeable rally in local bonds.

Gains were restrained by news of US and UK strikes on Houthi bases in the Red Sea region, which dampened risk sentiment across markets.

The Aussie was up 0.2% at $0.6698, having been as low as $0.6647 at one stage overnight, but faces stiff resistance around $0.6735.

Likewise, the kiwi dollar had returned to $0.6240 from a trough of $0.6196, but could struggle to break resistance at $0.6274.

Both currencies had slipped after US inflation figures disappointed on the high side on Thursday, but soon rallied as markets bet on rate cuts anyway.

The implied probability of a Federal Reserve easing as early as March rose to 76%, from 68% before the data, while short-term Treasury yields dived 10 basis points.

Local markets followed, and Australian three-year bond futures climbed 8 ticks to 96.370, after being as low as 96.230 at one stage.

The Aussie also briefly touched a one-month high on the euro after dovish comments from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde reinforced expectations of a rate cut as early as April.

Markets assume the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will move later, with the chance of a quarter-point cut in June now priced at 79%.

Futures imply 50 basis points of easing for all of 2024, compared to 155 basis points for the Fed.

Australia, NZ dollars lean on support, inflation lurches lower

Data on Australian consumer prices for November this week surprised on the downside and suggested inflation for the December quarter would come in under RBA forecasts.

Nomura economist Andrew Ticehurst now expects the core trimmed mean measure of inflation to slow sharply to 4.2% in the fourth quarter, down from 5.2% the previous quarter.

“This is consistent with our view that the RBA will likely cuts its cash rate by more than the market is currently pricing this year,” he added.

“We forecast three 25bp rate cuts, from August this year - August, September and November - returning the cash rate to a roughly neutral 3.60% by late-2024.”

Markets are wagering the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will likely ease in May, given the country could already be in recession, and cut by 90 basis points over the year.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars bolstered as markets hunger for US, EU rate cuts

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

PSX sees buying spree amid IMF nod, KSE-100 up nearly 700 points

‘Bat’ symbol: SC hears ECP plea against PHC verdict

Ex-IMF official pinpoints ‘increasing risks’

Industrial sector: Nine cent energy tariff approved: minister

Aggression widens: US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say

Oil prices rise 2% after US, Britain strikes in Yemen

TAPI prospects dim as approval of incentives put on ice

Fast-moving consumer goods: FBR gives deadline for ST digital invoicing

Pakistan backs South Africa’s case

Read more stories