AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Israel’s budget deficit to rise to 6.6%/GDP in 2024 due to Hamas war

Reuters Published 14 Jan, 2024 05:27pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel’s budget deficit ceiling is expected to rise to 6.6% of gross domestic product in 2024 from 2.25%, according to an amended 2024 budget draft.

Ministers later on Sunday will begin debate on a revised budget that will include steep spending to finance Israel’s war with Palestinian group Hamas, with a vote expected by Monday morning.

ICJ won’t stop Israel fighting until victory in Gaza: Netanyahu

According to the budget draft, the war with Hamas that began Oct. 7 will lower 2024 economic growth by 1.1 percentage points after an expected loss of 1.4 points in 2023.

The fiscal impact the war is estimated at 150 billion shekels ($40.25 billion) in 2023-24 assuming intense fighting ends in the first quarter.

Israel gdp GDP growth Gaza Strip Israel Hamas conflict Israel's budget deficit

Comments

1000 characters

Israel’s budget deficit to rise to 6.6%/GDP in 2024 due to Hamas war

‘Extensive’ borrowing in foreign currency: Two govts blamed for worsening external debt

SHO among 5 suspended for raid at residence of PTI’s Gohar Khan

PTI candidates to contest polls independently

Israel-Hamas war enters 100th day as Netanyahu vows 'no one will stop us'

ECP asks political parties to ensure mandatory 5% representation of women candidates on general seats

UK remains ready to act against attacks on shipping: Cameron

PTI loses ‘bat’ as SC restores ECP order

SECP notifies draft of proposed amendments to NBFCs Rules, 2003

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 21 runs to take control of T20 series

13 renewable projects: Foreign investors move power minister

Read more stories