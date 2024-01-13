AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
Bat symbol: SC resumes hearing ECP’s plea against high court verdict

BR Web Desk Published January 13, 2024 Updated January 13, 2024 11:23am

The Supreme Court (SC) resumed hearing on Saturday the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) petition challenging the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) decision to restore the PTI’s bat election symbol.

A three-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and Justices Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Musarrat Hilali is hearing the case.

On January 10, the PHC declared as unconstitutional the ECP’s decision of revoking the PTI’s ‘bat’ electoral symbol and rejecting its intra-party polls.

The high court directed the ECP to hand the PTI its bat electoral symbol back. It also directed the body to upload the party’s certificate of internal elections on its website.

Later, the ECP approached the apex court, contending that the high court’s decision was in violation of the Constitution and the law.

Background

PTI’s intra-party elections, in which Barrister Gohar was elected as chairman of the party after being nominated by PTI founder and former chairman Imran Khan, were held on December 2 on directives issued by the electoral body.

However, the polls had drawn sharp criticism as estranged PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar announced that he would challenge the entire process.

He had alleged that the PTI had carried out a selection process aimed at throwing out party workers to give the reins to a few lawyers.

PHC’s interim order: PTI moves SC for early hearing of appeal

On December 22, the electoral body nullified the former ruling party’s intra-party elections, for the third time since last year, declaring the PTI ineligible for obtaining its traditional electoral symbol of ‘bat’.

In its verdict, the ECP said, “So keeping in view the clear mandate of Elections Act 2017 - it is held that PTI has not complied with our directions rendered therein order dated 23rd November, 2023 and failed to hold intra-party election in accordance with PTI prevailing Constitution 2019 and Elections Act 2017, and Election Rules, 2017.

“Therefore, the certificate dated 4th December, 2023, and Form-65 filed by the alleged chairman, is hereby regretted and rejected accordingly.

“The provisions of Section 215 of the Election Act 2017 are hereby invoked and PTI is hereby declared ineligible to obtain the election symbol for which they have applied for.”

PTI ECP PHC bat symbol

Parvez Jan 13, 2024 12:23pm
Our judicial system is not only inconsistent but down right comical at times....a IHC ruling given in 43 minutes overturning a SC ruling given by 7 judges after months of deliberation is acceptable but two judges of the PHC in two separate rulings is being looked at suspiciously. If this is not inconsistent and openly puzzling.... the.what is it ?
