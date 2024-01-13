ROs’, ATs’ decisions: IK files two separate petitions in LHC

LAHORE: Former PTI chairman Imran Khan on Friday filed two separate petitions before the Lahore High Court challenging the decisions of the returning officers (ROs) and the appellate tribunals, rejecting his nomination papers from NA-122, Lahore and NA-89, Mianwali. A full bench will proceed with the petitions on Saturday (Jan 13).

The petitioner asked the court to set aside the decisions of the returning officers and the appellate tribunals of rejecting the nomination papers from the both constituencies. Imran Khan’s nomination papers were rejected primarily on the ground of being convicted in the Toshakhana case.

His nomination papers from NA-122 were dismissed on the ground of the proposer not being the voter of the constituency.

