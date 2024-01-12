AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
BOP 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.45%)
DGKC 77.47 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.33%)
FCCL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
FFBL 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
HBL 117.42 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.15%)
HUBC 120.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.45%)
OGDC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.93%)
PAEL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 10.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.01%)
PIBTL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.3%)
PPL 132.63 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.85%)
PRL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.43%)
PTC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 56.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
SNGP 78.03 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2%)
SSGC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 75.1 (1.14%)
BR30 24,219 Increased By 557.2 (2.35%)
KSE100 64,618 Increased By 697.7 (1.09%)
KSE30 21,580 Increased By 238.7 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-12

SC in disarray as senior judge quits?

Terence J Sigamony Published 12 Jan, 2024 03:06am

ISLAMABAD: In an astounding turn of events, another top judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, on Thursday, tendered his resignation, stating “he no longer wishes to continue as a SC judge”.

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi had stepped down as a judge of the apex court, a day ago (January 10), as proceedings are going on against him in Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for amassing illegitimate assets and misconduct.

Justice Ahsan was slated to become chief justice of Pakistan after the retirement of incumbent CJP Qazi Faez Isa. Following his resignation, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah will be the next chief justice, as he has become the senior-most SC judge.

A day after Justice Naqvi, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan also steps down as SC judge

According to the resignation addressed to President Dr Arif Alvi, Justice Ahsan said: “I no longer wish to continue as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.” He also wrote; “I resign as per Article 206(1) of the Constitution with immediate effect.” The letter did not mention a reason for the resignation.

Justice Ahsan was heading a five-judge bench, which had declared that clause (d) of subsection (1) of Section 2 of the Pakistan Army Act, 1952 (in both of its sub-clauses (i) and (ii)) and subsection (4) of Section 59 of the said Act are ultra vires the Constitution and of no legal effect. It also declared that the trial of civilians, arrested in the aftermath of 9th May incident, by military courts is null and void and ordered that they be tried by criminal courts established under the ordinary and/or special law. Justice Ahsan, being third in seniority list of Supreme Court judges, on Thursday declined to be part of SJC which heard complaints against Justice Naqvi in open court. He had also refused to join other members of the council on November 22, 2023, in the issuance of a fresh show-cause notice to Justice Naqvi.

In his letter to the SJC members on Tuesday, Justice Ahsan regretted the hasty proceedings and that debate and discussion were non-existent and were not permitted during the ongoing council proceedings.

“Thus Nov 22, 2023 proceedings when the second show-cause notice was issued against Justice Naqvi were completely devoid of any discussion or deliberation whatsoever,” he had said.

This manner of proceedings has cast an unwelcome doubt over the whole process; therefore, he disagreed with the process followed and the manner in which the proceedings were being conducted.

Referring to the allegations in the complaint against the judge, the letter regretted these were utterly without merit or substance, both in law and even on a prima facie appraisal of the facts.

The letter regretted that a reasoned and deliberative approach ought to have been adopted which would have prevented the council from falling into the error that was committed with the issuance of the show-cause notice.

Justice Ahsan was part of the five-member bench that passed the judgment in the high-profile Panamagate case in 2017, which led to the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, the then-prime minister. He was the monitoring judge to supervise and monitor the implementation of the Panamagate case verdict. Justice Ahsan assumed the position of chief justice of the Lahore High Court on November 6, 2015. A year later, on June 28, 2016, he was elevated to the position of judge in the Supreme Court.

On April 10, 2023, lawyer Sardar Salman Ahmad Dogar had moved a reference before the SJC against Justice Ahsan and others.

The complaint had alleged judicial misconduct on the part of former CJP Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ahsan, and other SC judges. The complainant based his reference on an alleged violation of the Code of Conduct for judges of the superior judiciary issued by the SJC on September 2, 2009.

On April 14, a complaint was filed in the SJC against eight SC judges hearing petitions challenging a proposed law to curtail the powers of the CJP. The reference, filed by lawyer Mian Dawood, had sought the removal of former CJP Bandial, Justice Ahsan, and others over alleged misconduct and deviation from the judges’ code of conduct.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SC Justice Ijazul Ahsan Supreme Court (SC) Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi SJC

Comments

1000 characters

SC in disarray as senior judge quits?

Industrial sector: Nine cent energy tariff approved: minister

TAPI prospects dim as approval of incentives put on ice

Pakistan backs South Africa’s case

Forex reserves rise, KIBOR dips

Fast-moving consumer goods: FBR gives deadline for ST digital invoicing

Nepra approves 2pc transmission losses for STDC

Cement sector: FBR extends deadline for T&T implementation

Restoration of electoral symbol to PTI: ECP approaches SC against PHC’s decision

Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania sign Black Sea demining deal

Read more stories