WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Jan 11, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 10-Jan-24 9-Jan-24 8-Jan-24 5-Jan-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.10435 0.104556 0.104546 0.104609
Euro 0.819276 0.818809 0.81928 0.818348
Japanese yen 0.005175 0.0052 0.005172
U.K. pound 0.952654 0.951547 0.950487 0.948207
U.S. dollar 0.748471 0.748454 0.748474 0.749334
Algerian dinar 0.005572 0.005576 0.00557 0.005575
Australian dollar 0.5017 0.502886 0.501403 0.501904
Botswana pula 0.055237 0.055386 0.055237 0.055301
Brazilian real 0.152961 0.153238 0.15326
Brunei dollar 0.562042 0.563468 0.562255 0.563113
Canadian dollar 0.558923 0.559732 0.561425
Chilean peso 0.000818 0.00083 0.000838 0.000847
Czech koruna 0.033374 0.033306 0.033465 0.03327
Danish krone 0.10985 0.109794 0.109722
Indian rupee 0.009001 0.009004 0.00901 0.009009
Israeli New Shekel 0.199167 0.20136 0.201311 0.20496
Korean won 0.00057 0.000569 0.00057 0.000572
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43524 2.43637 2.43525
Malaysian ringgit 0.160996 0.161183 0.160962 0.16113
Mauritian rupee 0.016733 0.016736 0.016762 0.016835
Mexican peso 0.044197 0.044517 0.044343
New Zealand dollar 0.466672 0.468083 0.468058 0.46736
Norwegian krone 0.072557 0.07241 0.072107 0.072362
Omani rial 1.94661 1.94656 1.94662
Peruvian sol 0.202121 0.201745 0.201814
Philippine peso 0.013406 0.013473 0.013459 0.013473
Polish zloty 0.188741 0.188946 0.188002 0.188039
Qatari riyal 0.205624 0.205619 0.205625
Russian ruble 0.008373 0.008279
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199592 0.199588 0.199593
Singapore dollar 0.562042 0.563468 0.562255 0.563113
South African rand 0.040134 0.040156 0.039812 0.039878
Swedish krona 0.073033 0.073088 0.072839
Swiss franc 0.877714 0.879189 0.87911 0.878212
Thai baht 0.021348 0.021461 0.021438 0.021665
Trinidadian dollar 0.110968 0.11092 0.111116
U.A.E. dirham 0.203804 0.2038
Uruguayan peso 0.018978 0.019026 0.019055
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
