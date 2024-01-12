WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 11, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 10-Jan-24 9-Jan-24 8-Jan-24 5-Jan-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10435 0.104556 0.104546 0.104609 Euro 0.819276 0.818809 0.81928 0.818348 Japanese yen 0.005175 0.0052 0.005172 U.K. pound 0.952654 0.951547 0.950487 0.948207 U.S. dollar 0.748471 0.748454 0.748474 0.749334 Algerian dinar 0.005572 0.005576 0.00557 0.005575 Australian dollar 0.5017 0.502886 0.501403 0.501904 Botswana pula 0.055237 0.055386 0.055237 0.055301 Brazilian real 0.152961 0.153238 0.15326 Brunei dollar 0.562042 0.563468 0.562255 0.563113 Canadian dollar 0.558923 0.559732 0.561425 Chilean peso 0.000818 0.00083 0.000838 0.000847 Czech koruna 0.033374 0.033306 0.033465 0.03327 Danish krone 0.10985 0.109794 0.109722 Indian rupee 0.009001 0.009004 0.00901 0.009009 Israeli New Shekel 0.199167 0.20136 0.201311 0.20496 Korean won 0.00057 0.000569 0.00057 0.000572 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43524 2.43637 2.43525 Malaysian ringgit 0.160996 0.161183 0.160962 0.16113 Mauritian rupee 0.016733 0.016736 0.016762 0.016835 Mexican peso 0.044197 0.044517 0.044343 New Zealand dollar 0.466672 0.468083 0.468058 0.46736 Norwegian krone 0.072557 0.07241 0.072107 0.072362 Omani rial 1.94661 1.94656 1.94662 Peruvian sol 0.202121 0.201745 0.201814 Philippine peso 0.013406 0.013473 0.013459 0.013473 Polish zloty 0.188741 0.188946 0.188002 0.188039 Qatari riyal 0.205624 0.205619 0.205625 Russian ruble 0.008373 0.008279 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199592 0.199588 0.199593 Singapore dollar 0.562042 0.563468 0.562255 0.563113 South African rand 0.040134 0.040156 0.039812 0.039878 Swedish krona 0.073033 0.073088 0.072839 Swiss franc 0.877714 0.879189 0.87911 0.878212 Thai baht 0.021348 0.021461 0.021438 0.021665 Trinidadian dollar 0.110968 0.11092 0.111116 U.A.E. dirham 0.203804 0.2038 Uruguayan peso 0.018978 0.019026 0.019055 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024