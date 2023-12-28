BAFL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.04%)
Cipher case: IHC rejects PTI’s request for stay order on Imran’s trial

  • Issues a notice to the federation and seeks its responses to the PTI petition
BR Web Desk Published 28 Dec, 2023 11:43am

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected on Thursday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s ((PTI) request seeking a stay order on Imran Khan’s in-camera trial in the cipher case.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb took up Imran’s petition against the in-camera trial in the cipher case. In his petition, Imran challenged his de-novo trial in jail and subsequent developments, including the framing of charges and a gag order on the media.

After issuing the notices, the IHC bench deferred the hearing of the case till December 28 (today) for further proceedings.

The PTI founder chairman challenged his indictment in the cipher case and the entire proceedings by the special court established under the Official Secrets

Meanwhile, during the hearing today, PTI counsel Salman Usman Gul sought an immediate stay order on the cipher trial. However, the judge dismissed his request, saying that notices would be first issued to the respondents.

The IHC also issued a notice to the federation and sought its responses to the PTI petition.

Meanwhile, Imran and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi have been twice indicted in the case. Both had pleaded not guilty.

