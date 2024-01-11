AIRLINK 58.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.22%)
BOP 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
CNERGY 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.81%)
DGKC 77.45 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.31%)
FCCL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
FFBL 30.19 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.92%)
FFL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
GGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
HBL 117.35 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.09%)
HUBC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.62%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.71%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.36%)
OGDC 127.25 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (4.08%)
PAEL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PIAA 10.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.01%)
PIBTL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.6%)
PPL 134.35 Increased By ▲ 7.85 (6.21%)
PRL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.09%)
PTC 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.56%)
SEARL 56.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
SNGP 78.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.96%)
SSGC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.8%)
TELE 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
TRG 82.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
UNITY 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 75.1 (1.14%)
BR30 24,219 Increased By 557.2 (2.35%)
KSE100 64,618 Increased By 697.7 (1.09%)
KSE30 21,580 Increased By 238.7 (1.12%)
Rupee largely stable, settles at 281.11 against US dollar

  • Currency appreciates 0.01% on Thursday
Recorder Report Published January 11, 2024 Updated January 11, 2024 04:00pm

The Pakistani rupee maintained its positive momentum against the US dollar for the seventh consecutive session, appreciating a marginal 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 281.11 after an increase of Re0.02.

On Wednesday, the rupee had registered a marginal gain to settle at 281.13 against the US dollar.

Globally, the US dollar was becalmed as traders waited on US inflation data to see whether bets on rate cuts were justified.

The dollar has steadied in early 2024 after sliding through the latter months of 2023 as the Federal Reserve indicated it was finished with rate hikes and traders priced in steep cuts.

While that pricing has moderated slightly, futures still show that market sees 140 basis points (bps) of cuts this year and a 2/3 chance they begin as soon as March - a view that could be challenged if inflation surprises on the high side.

New York Fed President John Williams said on Wednesday that it’s still too soon to call for rate cuts as the central bank still has distance to go getting inflation back to 2%.

Core inflation is seen falling to 3.8% year on year for December, its slowest since early 2021.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity,rose on Thursday after an oil tanker was boarded by an armed group in Oman, raising the prospect of escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures gained $1.03, or 1.3%, to $77.83 a barrel by 0916 GMT and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 98 cents, or 1.4%, to $72.35, though gains were capped by a surprise build in US crude stockpiles.

