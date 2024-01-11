AIRLINK 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.99%)
BOP 6.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 77.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.5%)
FCCL 19.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
FFBL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.96%)
FFL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
GGL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 119.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
KEL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
KOSM 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.3%)
MLCF 40.01 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.63%)
OGDC 123.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.73%)
PAEL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIAA 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.61%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 126.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.2%)
PRL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
SEARL 56.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
SNGP 76.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.41%)
SSGC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 82.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.64%)
UNITY 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 6,565 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 23,667 Increased By 4.8 (0.02%)
KSE100 63,927 Increased By 7.3 (0.01%)
KSE30 21,342 Increased By 1.2 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices tick up as Middle East tensions rise

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2024 09:40am

BEIJING: Oil prices ticked higher in Asian trading as markets measured rising tensions in the Middle East against a surprise build in US crude stockpiles that pushed oil benchmarks down about 80 cents in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 20 cents, or 0.28%, to reach $71.57 a barrel by 0202 GMT.

Benchmark Brent crude oil futures rose 21 cents, or 0.27%, to $77.01 a barrel. US crude inventories increased by 1.3 million barrels in the week ended on Jan. 5 to 432.4 million barrels, the EIA said on Wednesday, against analyst expectations for a 700,000-barrel draw.

“Bearish fundamentals, including higher inventories and higher production, are playing out against rising tensions in the Middle East,” IG analysts wrote in a note.

The analysts expect to see prices around the $67-$77 range in the near term, they said. On Wednesday, Yemen-based Houthis mounted their largest attack yet on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

The US and Britain hinted they would take further measures if the attacks continued, and the UN Security Council passed a resolution demanding an immediate end to the strikes.

Oil prices fall after surprise US storage build

Israeli strikes in southern and central Gaza also intensified on Wednesday.

China’s customs administration will release December trade data on Friday, giving a full-year picture of overall demand in the world’s largest oil buyer.

Analysts expect the data to show that China’s goods imports rose 0.3% last month, after dropping 0.6% in November.

Brent crude Oil United Nations Security Council WTI crude oil Israeli strikes on Gaza

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices tick up as Middle East tensions rise

FBR issues ‘final’ notices to non-filers

Dec workers’ remittances post 5.4pc growth MoM

Aircraft stuck abroad returns to Pakistan

PM for provision of health services to everyone

Enforced disappearances: Reorganisation of cabinet panel approved

General elections: ECP to publish revised list today

Bilawal shares party’s ‘economic plan’ with business leaders

Missing persons’ case: IHC underscores need for prosecuting intelligence personnel

2023: FTO provides Rs17.74bn relief to taxpayers

Rejection of IK’s nomination papers upheld

Read more stories