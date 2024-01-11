AIRLINK 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
BOP 6.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
DGKC 78.09 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.15%)
FCCL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.81%)
FFBL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.97%)
FFL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HBL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
HUBC 120.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 6.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KOSM 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.04%)
MLCF 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.85%)
OGDC 123.40 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.93%)
PAEL 23.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
PIAA 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.31%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
PPL 127.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.4%)
PRL 29.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
PTC 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
SEARL 57.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.83%)
SNGP 77.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.16%)
SSGC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.01%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 12.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
UNITY 24.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 6,596 Increased By 20.3 (0.31%)
BR30 23,800 Increased By 137.7 (0.58%)
KSE100 64,139 Increased By 218.9 (0.34%)
KSE30 21,421 Increased By 80.6 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-11

Foggy weather likely to prevail this week

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2024 06:15am

KARACHI: The prevailing foggy conditions are likely to run through this week as well, as the Met Office on Wednesday again cautioned the public with the hazards of the unfriendly weather across the plains.

The warning alerts every one of the plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh to the dense foggy conditions for this week. “Citizens are advised to be cautious,” it said.

The daytime temperatures are likely to dip below normal in the most parts of Punjab because of the invisible weather, it maintained.

Similarly, mercury levels may also drop in Karachi to 10 Celsius on Thursday, as dry weather ensuing cold nights are anticipated. Maximum temperatures may range to 26 Celsius, it said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

weather Karachi weather weather forecast foggy weather

Comments

1000 characters

Foggy weather likely to prevail this week

FBR issues ‘final’ notices to non-filers

Dec workers’ remittances post 5.4pc growth MoM

Aircraft stuck abroad returns to Pakistan

PM for provision of health services to everyone

Enforced disappearances: Reorganisation of cabinet panel approved

General elections: ECP to publish revised list today

Bilawal shares party’s ‘economic plan’ with business leaders

Missing persons’ case: IHC underscores need for prosecuting intelligence personnel

2023: FTO provides Rs17.74bn relief to taxpayers

Rejection of IK’s nomination papers upheld

Read more stories