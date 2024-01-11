Foggy weather likely to prevail this week

KARACHI: The prevailing foggy conditions are likely to run through this week as well, as the Met Office on Wednesday again cautioned the public with the hazards of the unfriendly weather across the plains.

The warning alerts every one of the plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh to the dense foggy conditions for this week. “Citizens are advised to be cautious,” it said.

The daytime temperatures are likely to dip below normal in the most parts of Punjab because of the invisible weather, it maintained.

Similarly, mercury levels may also drop in Karachi to 10 Celsius on Thursday, as dry weather ensuing cold nights are anticipated. Maximum temperatures may range to 26 Celsius, it said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024