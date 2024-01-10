AIRLINK 59.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.93%)
BOP 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.23%)
DFML 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
DGKC 76.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.58%)
FCCL 19.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.15%)
FFBL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.39%)
FFL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
HBL 115.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.23%)
HUBC 119.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.03%)
MLCF 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
OGDC 122.67 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.35%)
PAEL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
PIAA 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.14%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
PPL 126.63 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.26%)
PRL 29.16 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.74%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
SEARL 56.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.89%)
SNGP 76.56 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.6%)
SSGC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
TELE 8.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
TRG 81.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
UNITY 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 6,573 Decreased By -32.1 (-0.49%)
BR30 23,658 Decreased By -9.3 (-0.04%)
KSE100 63,920 Decreased By -250.7 (-0.39%)
KSE30 21,341 Decreased By -114.8 (-0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi Arabia says focused on all kinds of energy, not just oil

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2024 03:21pm

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is taking climate change issues seriously and has shifted its focus to all kinds of energy, not just oil, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman told an industry event on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, supported a deal at the UN climate summit in December to transition the global economy to cleaner forms of energy.

But the Saudi-led oil producer group the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) had opposed a group of some 100 countries that lobbied for stronger language to “phase out” oil, gas and coal use in the final agreement. Saudi Arabia says fossil fuel use can continue in tandem with measures to capture its emissions.

“People are still interested in continuing to produce fossil fuels. However, like us, and we should be calling on everybody to do this, we have to work on mitigating these fossil fuels,” Prince Abdulaziz told a mining conference in Riyadh.

“We as a country, we are no longer called a leading oil-producing country … we would like to be called an energy producing country, all kinds of energy,” he said.

Citing the kingdom’s transition plan that includes renewables, green hydrogen production and carbon capture technologies, Prince Abdulaziz said it aims to be a leading provider of all kinds of energy globally.

Saudi Arabia allocates $182mn for mineral exploration incentives

“You want green hydrogen you can have it, you want clean hydrogen, you can have it, you want clean electricity, you can have it,” he said.

“Tell us when you want that and where because we are now exploiting and surveying every corner of this country to ensure that anybody who wants to have any kind of electricity or hydrogen it can be delivered almost to his home address.”

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) control nearly 80% of the world’s proven oil reserves, along with about a third of global oil output, and their governments rely heavily on those revenues.

OPEC Saudi Arabia MENA UN climate summit Saudi Arabia GDP Saudi Arabia Economy Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi Arabia says focused on all kinds of energy, not just oil

Rupee sees 6th successive gain, settles at 281.13 against US dollar

PHC asks ECP to hand PTI back its bat symbol

3 policemen killed in attack on police checkpost in Kohat

SC upholds Pervez Musharraf’s death sentence in treason case

Interim govt to establish 10,000 e-Rozgar centres across Pakistan: Dr Saif

Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

Oil steadies as Middle East tensions offset economy concerns

Camera footage shows Israeli vehicles driving over Palestinian killed in army raid

Indian AI startup CEO arrested after body of 4-year-old son found in luggage

Babar slides to No.8 in ICC Test rankings for batters

Read more stories