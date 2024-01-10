AIRLINK 59.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.23%)
DFML 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.07%)
DGKC 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.18%)
FCCL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
FFBL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.39%)
FFL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
HBL 115.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.23%)
HUBC 120.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
KEL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.81%)
MLCF 39.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
OGDC 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.62%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
PIAA 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.14%)
PIBTL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
PPL 126.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.16%)
PRL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.88%)
PTC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 56.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.72%)
SNGP 77.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.45%)
SSGC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
TRG 81.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
UNITY 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 6,583 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.32%)
BR30 23,672 Increased By 4.5 (0.02%)
KSE100 64,037 Decreased By -133.7 (-0.21%)
KSE30 21,389 Decreased By -67.1 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi Arabia allocates $182mn for mineral exploration incentives

Reuters Published January 10, 2024 Updated January 10, 2024 02:10pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has created a mineral exploration incentive programme with a budget of over $182 million, the country’s minister of industry and mineral resources said on Wednesday.

Mining is a key part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to build an economy that does not rely mostly on oil, involving a shift towards tapping vast reserves of phosphate, gold, copper and bauxite.

On Tuesday, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef told Reuters that the government has revised upwards estimates for its untapped mineral resources to $2.5 trillion, from a 2016 forecast of $1.3 trillion, and reiterated it at the Future Minerals Forum on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia tries to thread the needle between crude output, prices: Russell

“These figures I have just showed to you are only based on 30% of the Arabian shields exploration, suggesting more to be discovered,” Alkhorayef said.

Deals worth 75 billion riyals ($20 billion) are expected to be signed in Riyadh during the event, he added, while also announcing the fifth and sixth round of a licensing programme offering access to 33 exploration sites this year.

Saudi Arabia plans to award over 30 mining exploration licences to international investors this year, and could offer larger exploration areas of more than 2,000 kilometers for each licence.

Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia GDP Saudi Arabia Economy Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Bandar Alkhorayef

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi Arabia allocates $182mn for mineral exploration incentives

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

PHC asks ECP to hand PTI back its bat symbol

3 policemen killed in attack on police checkpost in Kohat

SC upholds Pervez Musharraf’s death sentence in treason case

Oil steadies as Middle East tensions offset economy concerns

Indian AI startup CEO arrested after body of 4-year-old son found in luggage

Babar slides to No.8 in ICC Test rankings for batters

PIA sell-off, outsourcing of airports: Caretaker setup for speeding up process

Pakistan offers PTA to Egypt

Incentives to PV solar sector: SIFC set to finalise recommendations for TPB

Read more stories