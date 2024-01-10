Desilting of canals: CM inaugurates campaign

LAHORE: Inaugurating the desilting drive of canals, the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Tuesday that the experts of the Pakistan Army had imparted necessary training to the officers concerned for the proper cleaning of the canals.

The CM himself operated a crane to remove the dirt and garbage from the local canal. He said the drive is aimed at improving the flow of water and the sanitation of the irrigation system.

The CM, who was accompanied by Chief Secretary, Punjab IGP, Lahore CCPO, provincial cabinet members, said that the government would repair 5000 kilometers of canals and monitor the cleaning process continuously. He said the government was taking help of LUMS experts for the scientific management of the water resources. He appealed to the citizens to realize their responsibilities and abstain from dumping dirt and garbage in the canals.

CM said that the entire canal was full of dirt at the moment and that it affected the farmers and the villagers who depended on the water supply. He said that only the farmers knew the real benefits of good sanitation and that the people of the village had to wait every year for this drive. He said that things would not improve until people fix themselves.

Talking to media, the CM said that he had stopped the operation against encroachments and that he would seek the approval of the Election Commission for the improvement of the bus stand.

Moreover, the CM directed the authorities concerned to take steps for the completion of Mayo Cancer Hospital in Manawan this month.

The CM mentioned that chemotherapy and surgery will be performed at the cancer hospital, and its administrative and financial matters will be governed by King Edward Medical University (KEMU).

There is no government-run cancer hospital in Punjab; therefore, efforts are underway to establish a state-of-the-art hospital at the government level, he said. Free treatment will be provided to deserving patients as cancer treatment is extremely expensive and beyond the reach of the common man, the CM stated.

