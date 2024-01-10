AIRLINK 60.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.22%)
Opinion Print 2024-01-10

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The number of misses is rising exponentially

Anjum Ibrahim Published 10 Jan, 2024 05:22am

“Eggs have become very expensive.” “Everything has, the Sensitive Price Index is over 42 percent and the Consumer Price Index that includes imported inflation is in the late 20s and…”

“Late 20s?”

“Well data integrity with respect to certain indicators is suspect and…wait…let me finish I reckon all governments not only the Shetland pony government of today, but all prefer indicators of public interest to show an improvement – inflation and unemployment and…”

“Even if that disables them from taking timely, informed decisions?”

“Even if my friend. And it’s easy for our revolving finance ministers – you know as Michael Jackson’s song says, they can blame it on the boogie…”

“And the boogie I assume is the International Monetary Fund?”

“Indeed, meanwhile they continue to mis-spend our tax rupees…”why are you laughing?”

“There is misinformation and now mis-spend hunh!”

“That’s right, and need I add the number of misses is rising exponentially…”

“Right, any way to continue when I said eggs have become very expensive I wasn’t referring to eggs literally but figuratively.”

“I wasn’t aware eggs could have a figurative property?”

“Well yes they do, especially in the Land of the Pure. You have heard the expression, don’t put all your eggs in one basket.”

“Right but our stakeholders don’t do that, the basket may change – you know, shows a better weave or becomes larger or smaller or is dedicated to only one type of egg – you know organic or…”

“Are you being figurative again? Cause if you are stop – I mean, if I can guess what you are referring to, then no one needs a high-powered committee or council to determine and thenceforth take appropriate mitigating measures…”

“Hey, don’t read too much into what I say. It’s just that my family loves an egg a day, that makes daily demand of…”

“Shut the hell up right now. And I am not giving you the option of speak now or forever hold your peace.”

“Indeed words that are uttered in Christian marriages to this day seeking anyone’s opposition to a marriage, but I tell these words were never uttered by any of our party leaders – The Man Who Must Remain Nameless cause had he said those words I can imagine an entire ten kilometers long line…”

“It’s his private matter but anyway The Man Who Refuses to Spend on Elections, Nawaz Sharif, also did not utter these words…”

“These are weighty matters, sadly, so let’s not be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

unemployment inflation Consumer Price Index PARTLY FACETIOUS

