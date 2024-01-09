President’s Trophy: WAPDA, HEC, KRL start 5th round on strong note

The fifth round of the President’s Trophy 2023-24 Grade-I began on Tuesday at three different venues in Karachi as Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) took on Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) while the Higher Education Commission locked horns with Pakistan Television (PTV). State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) faced off with Khan Research Laboratories (KRL).

PTV and KRL were bundled out before playing their allotted 80 overs while WAPDA batted out the said overs in an impressive batting effort.

SNGPL vs WAPDA at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi

SNGPL won the toss and asked WAPDA to bat first. Their opening batters Hassan Abid Kiyani (19, 28b, 4x4s) and Muhammad Akhlaq (41, 45b, 6x4s, 1x6) were removed by Mubasir Khan and Kamran Ghulam respectively. Ahmed Shehzad (77, 111b, 8x4s) and Ayaz Tasawar (75, 10x4s, 1x6) stitched 141 runs for the third wicket before they were both dismissed with the scorecard reading 216-4.

Umar Akmal (19, 26b, 2x4s) failed to convert a decent start as he was undone by Mohammad Awais Anwar. Mohammad Saad (45 not out, 94b, 1x4) and Khalid Usman (35 not out, 40b, 1x4, 1x6) put up an unbeaten 65-run partnership to help their team notch 328-6 in the allotted 80 overs.

Mubasir bagged three scalps while Awais Anwar returned with two wickets. Spinner Kamran took one wicket. SNGPL opening batters Azhar Ali (3 not out, 20b) and Abid Ali (7 not out, 17b, 1x4) saw off the last six overs of the day cautiously. They’ll resume day two with a trail of 315 runs.

Brief scores:

WAPDA 328-6, 80 overs (Ahmed Shehzad 77, Ayaz Tasawar 75, Mohammad Saad 45 not out, Muhamamd Akhlaq 41; Mubasir Khan 3-67, Mubasir Khan 3-67, Mohammad Awais Anwar 2-56, Kamran Ghulam 1-23)

SNGPL 13-0, 6 overs (Abid Ali 7 not out, Azhar Ali 3 not out)

HEC vs PTV at State Bank Stadium, Karachi

HEC’s decision to bowl first bore fruit as they bundled out PTV for 216 in 52 overs. PTV lost their opening batter Nasir Nawaz for a seven-ball duck while his fellow opener Hasan Nawaz (52, 45b, 2x4s, 6x6s) struck a brisk half-century to help his team get off the blocks. Mohammad Suleman’s (26, 68b, 4x4s) vigil came to an end courtesy Muneer Khan.

Wicketkeeper-batter Taimur Khan also bagged a three-ball duck. Skipper Uzair Mumtaz (11, 27b, 1x4) also returned for a paltry contribution as PTV were reduced to 127-7. Hasan Mohsin (56, 68b, 5x4s, 3x6s), who walked into bat at number eight, struck a crucial half-century to help his team cross the 200-run mark.

Asadullah Hamza bagged four wickets while Mohammad Azab returned with three wickets. Aarish Ali Khan dismissed two batters and Muneer got one wicket.

HEC’s reply began with opening batters, Mohammad Huraira (41, 50b, 6x4s) and Wahaj Riaz (31, 58b, 3x4s) putting on a valuable 57-run partnership before returning to the dugout. Awais Zafar (9, 25b, 1x4) struggled to get going as he was dismissed on the last ball of the day. Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Ibtisam and Muhammad Shahzad bagged one wicket each. HEC will resume day two with a trail of 105 runs and seven wickets in the bag.

Brief scores:

PTV 216 all out, 52 overs (Hasan Mohsin 56, Hasan Nawaz 52, Mohammad Suleman 26; Asadullah Hamza 4-61, Mohammad Azab 3-55, Aarish Ali Khan 2-42, Muneer Khan 1-54)

HEC 111-3, 39 overs (Mohammad Huraira 41, Wahaj Riaz 31, Saad Khan 24 not out; Muhammad Shahzad 1-9, Mohamamd Ibtisam 1-24, Jahandad Khan 1-35)

SBP vs KRL at National Bank Stadium, Karachi

SBP trail by 241 runs with eight wickets remaining as they closed the day with 28 runs on the board for the loss of two wickets, in reply to KRL’s 269 all out earlier in the day. After being asked to bat first, KRL lost half of their side for 134 with none of the top four batters crossing the 25-run mark. Imran Rafiq made 24 off 61 deliveries while Abdul Faseeh contributed with 16 off 43 balls with two fours.

Sharoon Siraj (55, 77b, 9x4s) departed after scoring a fine half-century. Rohail Nazir (66, 110b, 4x4s, 1x6) and Maaz Sadaqat (64, 86b, 6x4s) also registered valuable half-centuries, which helped them get to 269.

Zahid Mehmood and Rameez Aziz returned with three wickets each. Mohammad Abbas and Afaq Afridi both struck once. SBP were jolted twice in the 6.4 overs they faced before the stumps were drawn. Opening batters Zain Abbas (6, 7b, 1x4) and Umar Amin (11, 19b, 2x4s) returned for low scores as Kashif Ali and Sirajuddin struck with the new ball. Usman Salahuddin (10 not out, 11b, 1x4) and Ali Usman (1 not out, 3b) will be on the crease for SBP at the start of day two.

Brief scores:

KRL 269 all out, 78.3 overs (Rohail Nazir 66, Maaz Sadaqat 64, Sharoon Siraj 55; Rameez Aziz 3-67, Zahid Mehmood 3-69, Mohammad Abbas 1-29, Afaq Afridi 1-56)

SBP 28-2, 6.4 overs (Umar Amin 11, Usman Salahuddin 10 not out, Zain Abbas 6; Sirajuddin 1-3, Kashif Ali 1-19)