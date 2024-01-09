AIRLINK 60.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.22%)
BOP 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.69%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
DFML 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.9%)
DGKC 78.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
FCCL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
FFBL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
FFL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
HBL 115.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 120.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
MLCF 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1%)
OGDC 122.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.56%)
PAEL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.4%)
PIAA 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.66%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.66%)
PPL 125.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.25%)
PRL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.41%)
PTC 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.59%)
SEARL 57.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.49%)
SNGP 76.67 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.63%)
SSGC 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
TRG 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.39%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 6,591 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 23,601 Decreased By -153.5 (-0.65%)
KSE100 64,171 Decreased By -66.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 21,456 Decreased By -16.9 (-0.08%)
KSE-100 closes in red after range-bound trading

BR Web Desk Published 09 Jan, 2024 06:04pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index endured a range-bound session on Tuesday as it faced both bullish and bearish pressures. The index ended the day on a negative note.

The KSE-100 started the session positive, hitting an intra-day high of 64,786.35. However, a selling spree in later part of the day pushed the index below 64,000, followed by some late-session buying that brought the KSE-100 back above 64,000 before closing.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 64,170.58, down by 66.45 points or 0.10%.

On Monday, the KSE-100 had closed 0.43% lower as a selling spree in the second half of the session erased the gains made in the first half.

In a related development, Caretaker Minister for Commerce, Industries & Investment, Dr Gohar Ejaz on Tuesday said the government was commitment to making Pakistani markets accessible to the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

“We intend to achieve this by deepening economic ties with MENA economies,” said the interim minister in a tweet post after discussions with Ahmed Samir, the Minister of Commerce of Egypt, at the 4th Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference (PATDC) and Single Country Exhibition (SCE) at Cairo.

Meanwhile, the rupee continued its appreciation run against the US dollar for the fifth consecutive session, appreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday. As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency settled at 281.22 after an increase of Re0.06 against the greenback.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 449 million from 484 million a session before.

The value of shares edged lower to Rs12.28 billion from Rs12.74 billion in the previous session.

K-Electric Ltd was the volume leader with 114 million shares, followed by Hascol Petrol with 36 million shares, and P.I.A.C.(A) at 20 million shares.

Shares of 352 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 141 registered an increase, 187 recorded a fall, while 24 remained unchanged.

