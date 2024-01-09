AIRLINK 60.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.22%)
BOP 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.69%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
DFML 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.9%)
DGKC 78.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
FCCL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
FFBL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
FFL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
HBL 115.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 120.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
MLCF 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1%)
OGDC 122.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.56%)
PAEL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.4%)
PIAA 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.66%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.66%)
PPL 125.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.25%)
PRL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.41%)
PTC 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.59%)
SEARL 57.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.49%)
SNGP 76.67 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.63%)
SSGC 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
TRG 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.39%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 6,591 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 23,601 Decreased By -153.5 (-0.65%)
KSE100 64,171 Decreased By -66.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 21,456 Decreased By -16.9 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble climbs to strongest level since late December as Russian market reopens

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2024 05:51pm

MOSCOW: The rouble rose sharply to trade near 90 to the dollar on Tuesday, hitting its strongest level since late December, supported by the central bank’s renewed foreign currency sales as trading resumed in full after Russia’s long January holidays.

By 1040 GMT, the rouble gained 1.2% against the dollar at 90.03, its strongest since Dec. 29. It had gained 1.4% to trade at 98.59 versus the euro and firmed 1.3% against the yuan to 12.54.

“It is worth expecting an increase in foreign currency inflows from exporters, who continued shipping their products to external markets during the New Year holidays, but sold little foreign currency due to the days off and low market liquidity,” said Alor Broker’s Alexei Antonov.

Russian rouble hovers near 91 to dollar in thin holiday trade

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 1.9% at $77.57 a barrel.

Since October and the rouble’s most recent slide to 100 against the dollar, a presidential decree forcing exporters to convert some foreign currency revenue has supported the Russian currency, as have elevated interest rates, which were raised to 16% last month.

The rouble may also be boosted by central bank FX interventions, which will be carried out using a slightly adjusted formula this year and will include those deferred in 2023 as the rouble weakened.

From Jan. 9-12, the central bank will sell foreign currency worth 900 million roubles ($9.99 million) each day, which may support the rouble rate, said Alfa Investments analysts. The rouble is seen in the 90-95 range to the dollar on average in 2024, they added.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.3% to 1,103.4 points, its strongest since Dec. 1. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2% lower at 3,151.9 points.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble climbs to strongest level since late December as Russian market reopens

Toshakhana reference: court indicts Imran and Bushra Bibi

Rupee records 5th consecutive gain, settles at 281.22 against US dollar

Caretaker govt intends to make Pakistani markets accessible to MENA: Dr Ejaz

‘Dubai remains popular segment’: Emirates expects strong growth out of Pakistan

Medics, patients flee Gaza’s remaining hospitals as fighting intensifies: WHO

KSE-100 closes in red after range-bound trading

Gold price per tola gains Rs300 in Pakistan

Oil rises $2 as Middle East crisis, inflation in focus

Oil tankers continue Red Sea movements despite Houthi attacks

Discos likely to be put under army’s microscope

Read more stories