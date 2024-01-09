Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PM Kakar orders ‘swift’ action against smuggling of commodities

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Kashan Hasan to be FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan CEO

Schools in Punjab to re-open from January 10: CM Naqvi

Supreme Court annuls lifetime disqualification for lawmakers

Pakistan rejects designation as ‘country of particular concern’ by US State Department

COAS Munir honoured with Bahrain’s top military award

Discos likely to be put under army’s microscope

