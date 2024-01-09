AIRLINK 59.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.27%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 8, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 09 Jan, 2024 08:37am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PM Kakar orders ‘swift’ action against smuggling of commodities

Read here for details.

  • Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Read here for details.

  • Kashan Hasan to be FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan CEO

Read here for details.

  • Schools in Punjab to re-open from January 10: CM Naqvi

Read here for details.

  • Supreme Court annuls lifetime disqualification for lawmakers

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan rejects designation as ‘country of particular concern’ by US State Department

Read here for details.

  • COAS Munir honoured with Bahrain’s top military award

Read here for details.

  • Discos likely to be put under army’s microscope

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

