PM Kakar orders ‘swift’ action against smuggling of commodities

  • Caretaker prime minister directs relevant authorities to ensure legal trade and complete documentation in border areas
BR Web Desk Published 08 Jan, 2024 09:28pm
Photo: Radio Pakistan
Photo: Radio Pakistan

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed the relevant departments to expedite their efforts to eliminate smuggling activities in the country, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

The interim prime minister said that while chairing a review meeting in Islamabad regarding trade and ending smuggling in the border districts under the Afghan Transit Trade Agreement.

During the meeting, the prime minister said provision of alternative dignified employment should be ensured in the border districts by establishing special economic zones and industries.

Smuggled, illegally imported goods worth Rs10.5bn seized

He also directed to make a comprehensive plan to provide employment opportunities to the people of the border areas, their social security, and make them independent.

PM Kakar said the caretaker government would continue to take measures to eradicate smuggling till the last minute of its term.

Meanwhile, he also instructed the National Logistics Cell (NLC) to complete its scanning and checking project at Chaman border on priority basis.

The prime minister stressed that along with the prevention of smuggling, there is also a need to control the demand for smuggled commodities in urban areas.

Challenge of smuggling from Iran, Afghanistan: Govt urged to allow steel import only by sea

Legal trade should be promoted in the border areas and complete documentation should be ensured, Kakar said, directing the authorities to activate track and trace system of the Federal Board of Revenue for cargo monitoring.

“Good infrastructure key to economic development”

In another review meeting regarding the National Highway Authority during the day, the prime minister stressed the need for construction and maintenance of highways on a priority basis in parts of the country where foreign investment is expected.

The prime minister said good infrastructure is a key to the economic and social development of any country.

Favouritism in award of some contracts: Senate body recommends probe against NHA

Special attention is needed for the road network in Balochistan, he emphasised, adding that the stalled work of rehabilitation and reconstruction of Karachi to Chaman highway should be started as soon as possible.

During the meeting, PM Kakar directed that detailed planning and optimal utilisation of resources should be ensured while planning new highways to provide maximum benefit to the public.

KU Jan 08, 2024 10:05pm
''Eliminate smuggling and ensure dignified employment in border districts''. Wah, just like that? Even if the PM was the king and able to huff and puff, it would not be possible to undo the self serving governance of many decades past. Our leadership proves again and again, that for the last 75 years they have pursued the interest of only one community, and its not the people of Pakistan.
Read more stories