Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

At least five people were martyred and 14 others were injured on Monday in a bomb blast in Mamund tehsil of Bajaur district, Aaj News reported.

The police officials were going to provide security to polio vaccination teams. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and an operation has been started.

A nationwide anti-polio drive of varied duration began today to administer vaccine to children under five years age.

Polio teams of health department will go door to door to administer polio drops.