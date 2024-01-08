BAFL 49.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.81%)
Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

  • Officials were deployed for polio duty
BR Web Desk Published 08 Jan, 2024 10:21am

At least five people were martyred and 14 others were injured on Monday in a bomb blast in Mamund tehsil of Bajaur district, Aaj News reported.

The police officials were going to provide security to polio vaccination teams. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and an operation has been started.

A nationwide anti-polio drive of varied duration began today to administer vaccine to children under five years age.

Polio teams of health department will go door to door to administer polio drops.

