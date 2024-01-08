Pakistan
Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast
- Officials were deployed for polio duty
At least five people were martyred and 14 others were injured on Monday in a bomb blast in Mamund tehsil of Bajaur district, Aaj News reported.
The police officials were going to provide security to polio vaccination teams. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and an operation has been started.
A nationwide anti-polio drive of varied duration began today to administer vaccine to children under five years age.
Polio teams of health department will go door to door to administer polio drops.
