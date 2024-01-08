BAFL 49.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.48%)
BIPL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.9%)
BOP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.72%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.89%)
DGKC 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-3.52%)
FABL 32.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.67%)
FCCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.91%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.11%)
GGL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
HBL 116.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.96%)
HUBC 120.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.12%)
LOTCHEM 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.41%)
OGDC 123.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.26%)
PAEL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PIOC 119.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.88%)
PPL 125.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.86%)
PRL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 76.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-3.12%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.3%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.44%)
TRG 82.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-3.18%)
UNITY 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 6,602 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.61%)
BR30 23,730 Decreased By -410.9 (-1.7%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -277.9 (-0.43%)
KSE30 21,473 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COAS Munir honoured with Bahrain's top military award

  • Bahrain National Guard Commander thanks Pakistan Army for providing highly professional training
BR Web Desk Published 08 Jan, 2024 07:27pm

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa conferred the Military Medal Order of Bahrain First Class on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir for his contribution to the enhancement of bilateral ties between Pakistan and Bahrain.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the army chief — who is currently in Bahrain on a two-day official visit — met the kingdom's top leaders, including King Al Khalifa, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Field Marshal Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and General Shaikh Mohammad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest including bilateral military and security cooperation were discussed, the ISPR said.

“The dignitaries lauded Pakistan Army’s achievements in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability.”

In addition, the COAS was also the chief guest at Bahrain National Guard's 27th Raising Day, where he received a guard of honour. As part of the training exercise, he witnessed a demonstration related to counterterrorism.

The commander Bahrain National Guard extended his gratitude and appreciation to the Pakistan Army for providing highly professional training to the Bahrain National Guard in military and counter terrorism domains.

Comments

1000 characters
TimetoMoVVeOn Jan 08, 2024 07:30pm
Long live the Emperor.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

COAS Munir honoured with Bahrain's top military award

Rupee registers 4th successive gain, settles at 281.28 against US dollar

KSE-100 closes 278 points lower on profit-taking

Open-market: rupee ends nearly flat against US dollar

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Pakistan rejects designation as ‘country of particular concern’ by US State Department

Oil falls as Saudi price cuts counter Middle East worries

Kashan Hasan to be FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan CEO

Schools in Punjab to re-open from January 10: CM Naqvi

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Read more stories