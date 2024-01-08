COAS Munir honoured with Bahrain's top military award

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa conferred the Military Medal Order of Bahrain First Class on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir for his contribution to the enhancement of bilateral ties between Pakistan and Bahrain.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the army chief — who is currently in Bahrain on a two-day official visit — met the kingdom's top leaders, including King Al Khalifa, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Field Marshal Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and General Shaikh Mohammad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest including bilateral military and security cooperation were discussed, the ISPR said.

“The dignitaries lauded Pakistan Army’s achievements in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability.”

In addition, the COAS was also the chief guest at Bahrain National Guard's 27th Raising Day, where he received a guard of honour. As part of the training exercise, he witnessed a demonstration related to counterterrorism.

The commander Bahrain National Guard extended his gratitude and appreciation to the Pakistan Army for providing highly professional training to the Bahrain National Guard in military and counter terrorism domains.